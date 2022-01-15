back
Is Your Favourite Product Good For The Planet?
Three reasons why brands are becoming environmentally responsible. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
15/01/2022 4:27 AM
9 comments
Pratik K.6 days
Sweta P.6 days
Rjoratna B.7 days
Brut being Brut must not tie up with the biggest liar.
Neha G.22/01/2022 16:01
Green ka mtlb bhi pata hai 😀 sab old fashioned chizo plastic wrappers me attractive banne se kya waste kam nhi ho rha hai
Samar B.20/01/2022 17:46
Tetra Pak may want to be sustainable; they may want to use 100% FSC wood and achieve 100% recycling rates, but they still have a long way to go. Even if they achieve this, there’s no getting away from the fact that Tetra Pak production is a linear process. Tetra Paks are turned into different post-consumer products, meaning a constant supply of fresh virgin material (wood, oil and aluminum) is needed for their manufacture
Tom R.20/01/2022 10:06
Avinash C.20/01/2022 04:26
But unfortunately the truth is 100 big companies are responsible for 70% of emissions, so they need to more.
Dominic S.19/01/2022 10:49
Or good people don't want to be surrounded by shite, be responsible for your self.
Chesta T.19/01/2022 04:47
Yes we do and so is our brand all about sustainable living and more greener spaces