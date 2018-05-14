back

Maharashtra's Plastic Ban

What does plastic do to our planet?

05/14/2018 12:00 AM
145 comments

  • Mohammad R.
    05/23/2018 15:05

    Ahmed Ali Gondal

  • Swapnil A.
    05/22/2018 05:23

    Yes ban is needed and more strict action needs to be implemented

  • Giri K.
    05/22/2018 03:42

    Please develop alternate for this.

  • Shrikanth B.
    05/22/2018 02:57

    Unless and until use of petrol is stopped, none can get rid of plastic

  • Binny K.
    05/22/2018 02:47

    Punjab kado jaguga

  • Preeti U.
    05/22/2018 02:39

    Needed in all the states

  • Ratnakar R.
    05/22/2018 00:42

    No trees no tree plantations no water to water trees bcos no water to drink also , what a joke!

  • Nisha K.
    05/21/2018 18:59

    I stays in Nashik Maharashtra. Really plastic is got banned here. We always carry cloth bags for puchasing anything. Even lassi is not available in plastic glass.

  • Dipanjali P.
    05/21/2018 17:46

    @Jesmin Khatun

  • Arka J.
    05/21/2018 17:01

    should have shown these concerness some years ago... bloody sick politicians...

  • Swatik P.
    05/21/2018 16:46

    Plastic to recyle kijiye

  • Tarun S.
    05/21/2018 12:50

    I'm more sick of the music played than plastic....

  • Avinash B.
    05/21/2018 08:46

    Plastic factory ko band Karo... Bhasan dene se kam nhi hoga... Jar ko kato.. Dali ko katne se per nhi marega...

  • Suravajjala V.
    05/21/2018 08:40

    Just like mysore, they should ban plastic everywhere in the country

  • Rahul S.
    05/21/2018 08:35

    !?

  • Kanika J.
    05/21/2018 08:19

    We must stop uses of plastic .we must use cloth bags in day to day life. This is only a best way to protest to use of plastic.

  • Ashutosh S.
    05/21/2018 08:07

    About time now

  • T V.
    05/21/2018 07:50

    First stop the production of raw materials used to make carry bags and glass.

  • Praveen B.
    05/21/2018 05:28

    Where does these bags disposed

  • Tinku K.
    05/21/2018 04:52

    Puri tarah se BAN Q nahi karti hai sarkar..........