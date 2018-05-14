Maharashtra's Plastic Ban

What does plastic do to our planet?
145 comments
Mohammad R.05/23/2018 15:05
Ahmed Ali Gondal
Swapnil A.05/22/2018 05:23
Yes ban is needed and more strict action needs to be implemented
Giri K.05/22/2018 03:42
Please develop alternate for this.
Shrikanth B.05/22/2018 02:57
Unless and until use of petrol is stopped, none can get rid of plastic
Binny K.05/22/2018 02:47
Punjab kado jaguga
Preeti U.05/22/2018 02:39
Needed in all the states
Ratnakar R.05/22/2018 00:42
No trees no tree plantations no water to water trees bcos no water to drink also , what a joke!
Nisha K.05/21/2018 18:59
I stays in Nashik Maharashtra. Really plastic is got banned here. We always carry cloth bags for puchasing anything. Even lassi is not available in plastic glass.
Dipanjali P.05/21/2018 17:46
@Jesmin Khatun
Arka J.05/21/2018 17:01
should have shown these concerness some years ago... bloody sick politicians...
Swatik P.05/21/2018 16:46
Plastic to recyle kijiye
Tarun S.05/21/2018 12:50
I'm more sick of the music played than plastic....
Avinash B.05/21/2018 08:46
Plastic factory ko band Karo... Bhasan dene se kam nhi hoga... Jar ko kato.. Dali ko katne se per nhi marega...
Suravajjala V.05/21/2018 08:40
Just like mysore, they should ban plastic everywhere in the country
Rahul S.05/21/2018 08:35
!?
Kanika J.05/21/2018 08:19
We must stop uses of plastic .we must use cloth bags in day to day life. This is only a best way to protest to use of plastic.
Ashutosh S.05/21/2018 08:07
About time now
T V.05/21/2018 07:50
First stop the production of raw materials used to make carry bags and glass.
Praveen B.05/21/2018 05:28
Where does these bags disposed
Tinku K.05/21/2018 04:52
Puri tarah se BAN Q nahi karti hai sarkar..........