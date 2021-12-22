back
Meet the Women Transforming Indian Agriculture
Both studied at IITs, both left a high paying corporate job to help farming communities. Here’s how Sai Gole and Aayushi Khandelwal are using social media to transform farming into a profitable business. In Paid Partnership with Meta for Business. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
22/12/2021 9:27 AM
- 1.4M
- 2.3K
- 25
- 3:26
17 comments
Rajdeep B.01/01/2022 05:31
Truly appreciable work 👍
Aditya N.30/12/2021 17:53
Keep up the good work!
Supriya S.29/12/2021 13:24
Aap logo k liye ek khani shi bethti he... Munshi Premchand g....ki...pashu se manushya....👍🏻
Vinay S.28/12/2021 11:37
Guys how do I join you all ..
Vipul G.28/12/2021 11:26
Flood and high wind ... how your app can give information about these and protect our farmland from the natural calamities?
Sanjay N.27/12/2021 14:01
Intrested to join you
Devesh M.27/12/2021 13:20
How to connect you
John N.27/12/2021 12:38
Where is the link and website to follow u guys . Atleast allow us to join and be part of ur group.
Baba F.25/12/2021 14:48
Pranav Madhyastha24/12/2021 07:46
Superb
Murlidhar R.22/12/2021 14:14
🙏 Aayushi and Sai, The Noble work you Two have been doing is commendable indeed. Best Wishes for a Long, Fruitful, and a Happy Life
Mahmood S.22/12/2021 13:48
Bless you ladies
Lena P.22/12/2021 12:03
Great ladies..
Kiran A.22/12/2021 11:34
Today's youth farmer need this type of tecnology
Debasish K.22/12/2021 10:59
This is called true digitalization
Krishna S.22/12/2021 10:43
I also had the same idea noo
MataVidya J.22/12/2021 09:41
