Meet the Women Transforming Indian Agriculture

Both studied at IITs, both left a high paying corporate job to help farming communities. Here’s how Sai Gole and Aayushi Khandelwal are using social media to transform farming into a profitable business. In Paid Partnership with Meta for Business. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

22/12/2021 9:27 AM
  • 1.4M
  • 25

    Meet the Women Transforming Indian Agriculture

17 comments

  • Rajdeep B.
    01/01/2022 05:31

    Truly appreciable work 👍

  • Aditya N.
    30/12/2021 17:53

    Keep up the good work!

  • Supriya S.
    29/12/2021 13:24

    Aap logo k liye ek khani shi bethti he... Munshi Premchand g....ki...pashu se manushya....👍🏻

  • Vinay S.
    28/12/2021 11:37

    Guys how do I join you all ..

  • Vipul G.
    28/12/2021 11:26

    Flood and high wind ... how your app can give information about these and protect our farmland from the natural calamities?

  • Sanjay N.
    27/12/2021 14:01

    Intrested to join you

  • Devesh M.
    27/12/2021 13:20

    How to connect you

  • John N.
    27/12/2021 12:38

    Where is the link and website to follow u guys . Atleast allow us to join and be part of ur group.

  • Baba F.
    25/12/2021 14:48

  • Pranav Madhyastha
    24/12/2021 07:46

    Superb

  • Murlidhar R.
    22/12/2021 14:14

    🙏 Aayushi and Sai, The Noble work you Two have been doing is commendable indeed. Best Wishes for a Long, Fruitful, and a Happy Life

  • Mahmood S.
    22/12/2021 13:48

    Bless you ladies

  • Lena P.
    22/12/2021 12:03

    Great ladies..

  • Kiran A.
    22/12/2021 11:34

    Today's youth farmer need this type of tecnology

  • Debasish K.
    22/12/2021 10:59

    This is called true digitalization

  • Krishna S.
    22/12/2021 10:43

    I also had the same idea noo

  • MataVidya J.
    22/12/2021 09:41

