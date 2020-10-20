Mobile 'Libraries' Give Kids Crucial Tech Access

The life of Julian Assange
Fairphone, a smartphone made with parts that can be repaired
In Denmark, the forest is a classroom
Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech
Trains in Japan vs. Britain
Surprising facts about school uniform
awesome
Heart touching....
U all are great....
Excellent work
Great job
Excellent initiative. Great work
Great,,
Good news good night
Very great news and great initiative thanks for the brut
Very good initiative......
Good initiative
PL post such news as loads parents not paying school and teachers.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Ameet J.16 hours
awesome
अनुराग ज.19 hours
Heart touching.... U all are great....
Juumoor G.20 hours
Excellent work
Syeda K.21 hours
Great job
Ahamed M.a day
Excellent initiative. Great work
Timeelen S.a day
Great,,
Premashanti R.a day
Good news good night
Sengather E.a day
Very great news and great initiative thanks for the brut
Shaziya S.a day
Very good initiative......
Sumaya Q.a day
Good initiative
Amos M.a day
PL post such news as loads parents not paying school and teachers.