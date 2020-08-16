back

No One Asked This Scuba Diver To Clean Our Oceans

This is what it's like to swim in the piercing-blue waters off the Tamil Nadu coast with the fish. Wait... That isn't fish at all.

08/16/2020 8:27 AM
  • 28.9k
  • 10

7 comments

  • Brut India
    a day

    SB Aravind has helped find all sorts of treasures down there too: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/55-yrs-after-grandad-saved-pilot-chennai-diver-locates-jet-wreck/articleshow/68091621.cms

  • Ritz R.
    2 days

    Plastic production should be banned firstofall...... And hatsoff to such volunteer who take such risk... Of cleaning up...

  • Sagar A.
    2 days

    Bravo

  • Ganesh R.
    2 days

    Great service to save aquatic lives and environment. Best wishes for your endeavours to a good cause.

  • Gangadhar S.
    2 days

    Greatest task, highly appreciabe, your words show great concern towards environment, educating, giving awareness to the people waist of time, your team work creats a positive vibes.

  • Falguni B.
    2 days

    Great job, salute to entire team🙏

  • Priyadharsini
    2 days

    God bless your endeavors

