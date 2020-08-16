back
No One Asked This Scuba Diver To Clean Our Oceans
This is what it's like to swim in the piercing-blue waters off the Tamil Nadu coast with the fish. Wait... That isn't fish at all.
08/16/2020 8:27 AM
7 comments
Brut Indiaa day
SB Aravind has helped find all sorts of treasures down there too: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/55-yrs-after-grandad-saved-pilot-chennai-diver-locates-jet-wreck/articleshow/68091621.cms
Ritz R.2 days
Plastic production should be banned firstofall...... And hatsoff to such volunteer who take such risk... Of cleaning up...
Sagar A.2 days
Bravo
Ganesh R.2 days
Great service to save aquatic lives and environment. Best wishes for your endeavours to a good cause.
Gangadhar S.2 days
Greatest task, highly appreciabe, your words show great concern towards environment, educating, giving awareness to the people waist of time, your team work creats a positive vibes.
Falguni B.2 days
Great job, salute to entire team🙏
Priyadharsini2 days
God bless your endeavors