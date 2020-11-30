back
Pink Blossoms Turn Kozhikode Canals To Paradise
Stunning pink aquatic flowers carpet the canals of Kozhikode, Kerala. But as beautiful as they are, they could be hiding an environmental threat...
30/11/2020 1:27 PM
21 comments
Rahul K.4 hours
kya scene
Kalavati N.5 hours
Beautiful
Sevak D.6 hours
I have studied about such aquatic flora ..
Govind G.10 hours
Dilip M.10 hours
😊
Yeshudas B.17 hours
So, the Rivera have started to turn red....what else?
Renu R.17 hours
Wow♥️
Monika D.17 hours
Akter H.18 hours
Mahfooz K.18 hours
Kerala 💕💕
Dharmesh S.18 hours
Beautiful
Muh Z.19 hours
Kerala🥰
Aleem S.19 hours
It's Beautifully Amazing
Sumay S.19 hours
In parts of u.s.a and from thereon, such aquatic invasive species were purposely introduced by herbicide companies before the launch of the specific herbicides to eradicate them.
Raj S.19 hours
Beautiful
Wafi I.20 hours
ye dekho
Manijita K.20 hours
Beautiful
Stella20 hours
Its Eutrophication https://researchmatters.in/sciqs/water-hyacinth—invasion-good-intent Read the story of terror of bengal.
Soumya D.20 hours
Kozhikode 🥺
James L.20 hours
They got us in the first half not gonna lie