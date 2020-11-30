back

Pink Blossoms Turn Kozhikode Canals To Paradise

Stunning pink aquatic flowers carpet the canals of Kozhikode, Kerala. But as beautiful as they are, they could be hiding an environmental threat...

30/11/2020 1:27 PM
  • 73.3K
  • 43

21 comments

  • Rahul K.
    4 hours

    kya scene

  • Kalavati N.
    5 hours

    Beautiful

  • Sevak D.
    6 hours

    I have studied about such aquatic flora ..

  • Govind G.
    10 hours

  • Dilip M.
    10 hours

    😊

  • Yeshudas B.
    17 hours

    So, the Rivera have started to turn red....what else?

  • Renu R.
    17 hours

    Wow♥️

  • Monika D.
    17 hours

  • Akter H.
    18 hours

  • Mahfooz K.
    18 hours

    Kerala 💕💕

  • Dharmesh S.
    18 hours

    Beautiful

  • Muh Z.
    19 hours

    Kerala🥰

  • Aleem S.
    19 hours

    It's Beautifully Amazing

  • Sumay S.
    19 hours

    In parts of u.s.a and from thereon, such aquatic invasive species were purposely introduced by herbicide companies before the launch of the specific herbicides to eradicate them.

  • Raj S.
    19 hours

    Beautiful

  • Wafi I.
    20 hours

    ye dekho

  • Manijita K.
    20 hours

    Beautiful

  • Stella
    20 hours

    Its Eutrophication https://researchmatters.in/sciqs/water-hyacinth—invasion-good-intent Read the story of terror of bengal.

  • Soumya D.
    20 hours

    Kozhikode 🥺

  • James L.
    20 hours

    They got us in the first half not gonna lie

