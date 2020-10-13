back
PM’s Improbable Suggestion Holds Water
PM Modi faced some scepticism when he suggested extracting potable water from wind using turbines. But it looks like pulling water out of thin air this way isn’t just a magic trick.
13/10/2020 8:27 AM
296 comments
Vinaey V.4 hours
These were all proven and those individuals underground scientists who proved it were killed by the government across the globe they were termed mad insane and they all ended up dead in mysterious circumstances...they had discovered something that could out the world elites or capitalists that enslave humanity...there s a reason why they sell us charismatic mobile phones ...every week not microscopes they don't want us to be informed they want us toobey so they continue further enslavement
Hitesh A.4 hours
https://www.google.com/amp/s/indianexpress.com/article/technology/science/scientists-water-extraction-from-air-not-implausible-already-taking-place-6720201/lite/
Narendra G.5 hours
😇Rahul Gandhi is right..... No one arround him has guts to tell him that his ideas are stupid! May be he has more stupids gathered around him! He just want to test them... If they are enough & present! 🤪
Ehsan U.6 hours
I can't sympathize with educated and enlightened Indians. After all, he is their choice and out of shame they can't even enjoy his stupidity.
Shri K.6 hours
Modi is stupid but why you are projecting Pappu as political competitor to this congenial fool? Pappu is only but educated congenial fool with political clout. You blind bitches are real Culprits who want the fucking binary of Soft and Hard Hindutva only! You fuck
Sarfaraz K.7 hours
बाबाजी गुफा में से निकले तो दाढ़ी बढ़ गई और बुद्धि घट गई
Faizuddin A.8 hours
Jahil ko kus pata!!
Madhu P.9 hours
Tm nikkamo ke lia mars jaana bhi Possible ni tha.. with indian product.. but ISRO did it... 🤷♀️ and Now Keep Saying Modi ne yeh kia wo kia yeh bola wo bola... with sole edited video.. we don't care...
Ashwin M.10 hours
Hum time machine mein......piche jakar Nehru ki galtiyan sudhsrde to ..yeh theek rahega na.😂😂😁😁
Satyabrata D.11 hours
यह एक्स्ट्रा 2ab कहां से आया??? 🤔🤔🤔
Harish S.12 hours
Modiji is wright
Suryodaya K.12 hours
Shastron mein likha hai Bhai ...
Prashanth F.15 hours
Asaram bapu is back...😂😂🤣🤣
Avinash R.15 hours
https://www.facebook.com/670490466309796/posts/5450855508273244/
Khan B.16 hours
Dusra pappu h ye
Manjinder P.17 hours
Seriously who vote 🗳 him , India will be next China. Wait and watch
Raez A.18 hours
Another scam 💵💵💵 Let’s make another statue simply
Vishal V.18 hours
What he said is scientifically correct!!
Abdullah A.18 hours
Hahahaa.
Mikhial W.18 hours
Sad part is some people believe him....