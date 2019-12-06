back
Rahul Gandhi’s Speech To Kerala Students Wins Hearts
“You can’t hate people and progress scientifically at the same time.” Children in Malappuram cheered Rahul Gandhi’s motivational talk on the need to inculcate a scientific spirit.
12/06/2019 11:57 AM
5 comments
Partha P.12/07/2019 19:16
He should have the lead role for "Joker2"
Prasad G.12/07/2019 01:37
Actually he is biggest joker for his joke they might cheered n encouraged him to continue his comedy show
Amrit S.12/06/2019 18:09
Lol and they removed 🤣🤣
प्रेरणा ग.12/06/2019 12:35
Video nhi aya. Rahul gandhi ka.
Achyutha C.12/06/2019 12:03
Scientific spirit will destroy Religions based on Blind beliefs...They should expect that...I hope all blind faiths die a natural death with scientific thinking...