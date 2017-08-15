Satellite against slavery?

A British university wants to end India’s illegal slavery by using satellite technology!
247 comments
Sheeza A.09/03/2017 05:59
the same system should be applied in pakistan
Yasharth M.08/21/2017 05:48
Kya baat hai bhai!
Rahil C.08/16/2017 18:20
All lies ..Nothing such going on in India . Every worker is a member of the workers union which take good care of them . Brut you should stop showing a negative image about a country which you do not know much about seemingly. Stop defaming my country .
Shardul T.08/16/2017 17:27
Ironic, the guys who started it want to "end" it now. Classic Brits
Nandakishore L.08/16/2017 16:33
Idiots if u hadnt ruled our india..we would hv been a developed country.
Rajath R.08/16/2017 15:41
Did this video mention 'British'?? Well, their credibility is died a Britain death. The world greatest robbers, Pirates, rapers, pillagers and exterminators of civilisations want to work for human welfare?? That to supposed slavery when they were its global proponents??
Glad R.08/16/2017 14:52
So now they are going to open another East India company and conquer the brick industry. Cost of 1 brick will be rs. 30/- and property costs will skyrocket. The sun never sat on the British empire coz even God couldn't trust the British in the dark. 😂😂😂
Khaleel R.08/16/2017 14:40
Wtf ???😢
Abhigyan N.08/16/2017 14:23
Enter British Snakes in action again. LMAO.
Markus J.08/16/2017 14:19
Bullshit
Ganesh08/16/2017 14:15
Brick owner who is using slavery should be jailed and his property to be seized.
Raj A.08/16/2017 14:09
Saale kamine angrezi tumhare wajah se ye sab hua h 😏
Priyanjali M.08/16/2017 14:02
Oh yes! I am sure it's ur duty to abolish slavery across the world however, u were the ones who perpetrated it in the past and now you claim to end it! Isn't it ironic? We don't want you to bear our burden. We are still bearing the consequences of the freedom we had from the British rule. Now no more!
Nit I.08/16/2017 13:58
The Irony though.
Kartik S.08/16/2017 13:55
****British**** University Nice try 😂😂😂😂
Ashish B.08/16/2017 13:45
How about ending discrimination on the basis of religion, still continues to exist in Britain. Perhaps your resources better concentrated in your country would be better
Vidya S.08/16/2017 13:37
Lack of education.. even though they're educated lack of jobs..they are survival of fittest not slavery...stop spreading nesusance main staream media.😡
Saurabh S.08/16/2017 13:29
They want to end what they started and favoured for? Rather these fucktards shd not have started it in the 1st place.. Now trying to spend crores in rectifying!! Hahaha idiots!! 😂😂
Manikandan K.08/16/2017 13:09
We Save human beings Life 🙏
Tariq B.08/16/2017 12:52
hahaha your one is under scanner of British satellite