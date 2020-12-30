back
Starry-Eyed Husband Buys Wife 'Lunar Estate'
Is this what they mean by, "Love you to the moon and back?" For his 8th wedding anniversary, Dharmindra Anija says he bought his wife Sapna property on the moon. 🚀🤩
30/12/2020 4:12 PM
51 comments
Payal K.7 days
Funny u people got la d where you will never ever see....may be if you bought land for an orphanage or old age home would make sence.....how can any human sell space which does not belong to anyone
Amos M.06/01/2021 07:49
He must be covering his bad deed for this deed.So when is she landing in the moon for her Castle?
Aavesh K.04/01/2021 17:10
I bought whole Mars yesterday 😎it's mine
Shiuli D.04/01/2021 07:00
Beautiful, now build her a house there so she never comes back, tada
Soumya S.03/01/2021 05:22
best and unique gift for wife like life .. i got 2 achers f land in venus last years bday .. and i was very happy over the moon.🤪
Parminash R.03/01/2021 03:05
accha tarikha nikhla logoko tagneka? chand par space leke karungga kiya?
Basitt A.02/01/2021 08:06
Abe pahele ye bataao udr property beech kon raha h...
Harsh S.02/01/2021 05:43
Idiot. My wife told me 'shame on you' after reading this. Keep it private ffs.
Durga P.01/01/2021 11:25
So when u will carry bricks,cement,iron rods,and civil enggrs to moon..
Prabin S.01/01/2021 04:00
i also gave 20 sq. kilometer of pluto to my wife today😀😀😀😀. she was so happy that she forgot to clean her teeth.😆😆😆
Umer C.31/12/2020 20:37
Pakistan me ek lrka koi 10 months pehly ye kam kr chuka hy😂
Pam S.31/12/2020 15:56
😂
Shubham A.31/12/2020 13:23
Bohot se C dekhe par aisa nai dekha
Ramisa I.31/12/2020 12:33
I got the same gift 10 yrs back . But brut didn’t cover me .. nor did i go to the moon yet .
Leo T.31/12/2020 10:51
How can one even sell a piece moon to anyone.. Heights of madness..
Madhuri S.31/12/2020 06:43
Toh hum kaaa kre
Prasun S.31/12/2020 06:10
How can people be soo fool.....Admi jaa nahi sakta...ye log chand pe jamin kharidne ke bat kar raha haaa
Abdul K.31/12/2020 05:17
Stupidity at peaks... Scam 1992 ki music daldete. Hasi arahi iske luck pe lol
Mohan M.31/12/2020 04:45
Congratulations
Nitay G.31/12/2020 04:42
Mars ka rate kya hai???