back

The Roof Of The World Is Melting

Two billion people depend on it. But according to this international study, the Himalayas might be close to "collapse".

04/05/2019 8:06 AM
  • 165.1k
  • 73

And even more

  1. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

  2. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Delhi Pollution 90s Throwback

  5. Saving the Baori Wells of Jodhpur

  6. 4 Steps to A Beautiful, Bright, Green Diwali

47 comments

  • Ansar B.
    04/29/2019 15:53

    Such a beautiful world so sad to see 😥😥

  • Azam K.
    04/29/2019 07:06

    koi nayi jagah dhundni padegi ab :p

  • Narayanan T.
    04/29/2019 07:05

    Teach school children importance of enviorment nd preserving it afterall they are the future guardians

  • Jayaprasad B.
    04/28/2019 11:34

    Amazing and scientific

  • Krantee S.
    04/28/2019 03:47

    We can't think THE EARTH without HIMALAYA 😣😣

  • Jitender
    04/27/2019 04:28

    Looks like it's already very late now to do something and still no one is looking towards this disaster.

  • Arnab D.
    04/27/2019 04:27

    😞

  • Bhawna D.
    04/26/2019 04:10

    start doing something little everyday for better future .❤️

  • Kamala I.
    04/23/2019 06:21

    Save planet Earth

  • Rajiv R.
    04/22/2019 03:11

    Very horrible situation

  • Aditya S.
    04/21/2019 15:31

    Hai brut India 🇮🇳. Please correct your map of India.

  • विलास भ.
    04/21/2019 11:42

    Save green,save earth

  • Sanjiv B.
    04/20/2019 16:19

    Good

  • Gopal T.
    04/18/2019 19:42

    Very Nice

  • Nidhi C.
    04/17/2019 12:34

    🙁

  • Anirban B.
    04/17/2019 08:30

    Plant more trees...save all natural resources...and make this planet more green 😊

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:47

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Ritesh S.
    04/17/2019 04:36

    It's a big threat for human beings......

  • Panna P.
    04/15/2019 12:51

    Very nice

  • Pritam B.
    04/15/2019 00:46

    eta dekhecis?