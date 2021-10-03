back
The Theranos scandal: the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes
She styled herself as the female Steve Jobs, becoming one of the youngest self-made woman billionaires. Today, she faces up to 20 years in prison for fraud. This is the story of Elizabeth Holmes.
03/10/2021 2:57 PM
- 368.5K
- 3K
- 134
104 comments
Smruti T.a day
myyyy
Carrie S.2 days
Modern day “Delilah”.
Kamran A.2 days
The next Steve No Jobs. 😂
Hammad K.6 days
😂
Awais C.6 days
you guys should read the book written on her
Bi B.6 days
"The American dream" still ruining lives.
Shahzor K.6 days
I was just focusing on audio.. 😭
Sahir P.6 days
Netflix series coming up 🤣🤣🤣
Pawan K.6 days
I guess most of her investors fell for her beauty than use their wits to do some researching on her falsified claims. Sadly she is justifying her fabrications by using names like Steve Jobs. How pathetic!
Naaz N.7 days
Fraudulent woman who wanted to reach Mars in one hour......well figuratively.....😆
Engr M.7 days
Cheating bitch. Ruined countless lives by fabricating numbers.
Shahzaib A.07/10/2021 04:27
iska bta rha rha
Batjuban S.07/10/2021 04:22
Shes the man..Listen to her voice
Akila M.06/10/2021 21:26
she is loooking nice hum😌😌
Hanzla N.06/10/2021 18:08
remember her case study ?
Shakeel A.06/10/2021 17:52
Ahmad
Asif S.06/10/2021 17:38
So women can Fake it outside bedroom too 😂
Yogesh P.06/10/2021 15:51
She was a scrap goat of the lab lobby
Kaustav B.06/10/2021 14:45
u know nothing 'bout Steve
Namrata S.06/10/2021 14:44
White con woman and her Indians hatchet all drown together. Fraud doesn't last. Investors were probably used her as a puppet due to her face and personality.