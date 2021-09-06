back
The Woman In The Wild
She claimed her space in a difficult profession by just doing what she loves. Now, this wildlife lover is training other women to follow in her footsteps...
06/09/2021 6:12 PM
- 36.6K
- 395
- 12
10 comments
Mujahid A.08/09/2021 15:27
Its all inspiring until the Tiger rips your face off
Vishnu M.08/09/2021 09:06
An inspiration!!!
Aminah D.08/09/2021 05:07
😲🤩
Michelle M.08/09/2021 02:53
Who helps the street animals like the ones in this video? https://fb.watch/7TTxtpqwTE/
Basu B.07/09/2021 10:50
Congratulations and best wishes for youth in the future ❤👏
Vanitha I.07/09/2021 10:01
Wow! I'm so inspired by your passion and above all to influence people to respect Mother Nature sustainably. You've broken the glass ceiling. Please let me know if there are Vacation Training Camps for the student community.
Neeraj S.07/09/2021 01:57
Very Nice..!!! Animals also love big & juicy oranges. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Brut India06/09/2021 23:17
Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve-National Park and the Pench Tiger Reserve-National Park now have 24 women guides. Most of the women guides, aged between 25 and 35, are wives or sisters of daily wager forest department male staff. Impressed by their commitment, the administration at both the parks are contemplating increasing the number of female guides. Here's how this came to happen: https://www.newindianexpress.com/good-news/2021/mar/03/women-tourist-guides-escort-wildlife-enthusiasts-in-mp-jungles-2271688.html
Hervé F.06/09/2021 20:24
She is an inspiring woman. I like her attitude, her love of nature, animals and her mindset. May she stays blessed
Muhammad S.06/09/2021 18:18
Animal rights are very important hats off to lady, but human rights are more important. West ignores it when bombing Muslims