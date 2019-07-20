back

Then And Now: Delhi’s Hauz Khas Lake

Two environmental engineers have rescued one of Delhi’s most famous lakes from dying a toxic death.

07/20/2019 12:58 PM
  • 901.2k
  • 263

189 comments

  • Veena B.
    08/20/2019 09:25

    Brilliant work. Congratulations

  • K V.
    08/20/2019 08:20

    paah.

  • Ovaise S.
    08/19/2019 20:34

    Kudos

  • Mayank P.
    08/19/2019 12:06

    Way to go guys! Clearly an inspiration <3

  • Chitraksh S.
    08/19/2019 06:08

    Great efforts

  • Uday P.
    08/18/2019 15:08

    Really rewarding work... Great .

  • Abdullah A.
    08/18/2019 12:33

    Good Work...... Seen Perfectly performance

  • Hitesh L.
    08/18/2019 09:37

    Bravo

  • Param J.
    08/18/2019 05:04

    Great works

  • Lalit G.
    08/18/2019 04:04

    Great

  • Suvajit B.
    08/18/2019 00:57

    Aisa kuch karo aap bhi🙄

  • Sandip K.
    08/17/2019 18:37

    : now this is something

  • Saqlane N.
    08/17/2019 18:04

    Why media don't show such positive news

  • Riya P.
    08/17/2019 07:56

    lake porishkar hoyni tokhon

  • Riya P.
    08/17/2019 07:36

    chaltey hai

  • Riya P.
    08/17/2019 07:36

    next time chol

  • Alka S.
    08/17/2019 07:35

    11

  • Akhil J.
    08/17/2019 04:57

    Why cant delhi govt use this approach everywhere

  • சிவ ப.
    08/17/2019 04:56

    Thank you

  • Riya K.
    08/16/2019 18:09

    Awesumm.