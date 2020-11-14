back
There's A New Flipper In Town
In a first for India, this Olive Ridley turtle got a brand-spanking new silicone flipper. He was rescued after he lost a limb in a fishing net-related accident.
08/11/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 09/11/2020 9:07 AM
4 comments
Ila M.14/11/2020 01:28
Heartwarming to read this article. Congratulations to the team who are rescuing and helping turtles.
Thye T.09/11/2020 11:44
love all, serve all
Abhishek G.08/11/2020 19:39
Great work
Nizam A.08/11/2020 16:37
Happy to see