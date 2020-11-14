back

There's A New Flipper In Town

In a first for India, this Olive Ridley turtle got a brand-spanking new silicone flipper. He was rescued after he lost a limb in a fishing net-related accident.

08/11/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 09/11/2020 9:07 AM
  • 32.3K
  • 5

Animals and Us

  1. 1:24

    One-Year-Old Elephant Gets Jumbo Birthday Bash

  2. 3:57

    There's A New Flipper In Town

  3. 1:21

    Mass Whale Beaching in Sri Lanka Stumps Officials

  4. 3:00

    Animal Lover Feeds Around 500 Dogs Daily

  5. 3:41

    Man Wades Through Swamp To Save Deer

  6. 3:00

    10-Year-Old Helps Rescue Evasive Dog After Days

4 comments

  • Ila M.
    14/11/2020 01:28

    Heartwarming to read this article. Congratulations to the team who are rescuing and helping turtles.

  • Thye T.
    09/11/2020 11:44

    love all, serve all

  • Abhishek G.
    08/11/2020 19:39

    Great work

  • Nizam A.
    08/11/2020 16:37

    Happy to see

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.