back

These Two College Students Built a Rs. 16K E-Bike

These two Coimbatore engineers spent their lockdown building an affordable, fully functioning electric bike from scratch. 💡

10/10/2020 4:27 PM
  • 48.3K
  • 18

Changing India

  1. 3:41

    Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals

  2. 3:18

    One Man Asking You To Just...Listen

  3. 3:10

    Laid Off By An MNC, This Man Followed His Passion

  4. 4:39

    The Centenarian Athlete

  5. 2:32

    These Two College Students Built a Rs. 16K E-Bike

  6. 5:34

    The Indian Men Who Love Makeup

15 comments

  • Roshaye R.
    2 days

    💞🤸🙏💯

  • Rajesh L.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Namrata D.
    3 days

    CORRECTION: Our video mistakenly identifies a research intern as S Kiranlal, one of the engineers and designers of the e-bike. Kiranlal was not present on the day this footage was shot. V Brathikan, the other engineer, remains correctly identified.

  • Ila M.
    4 days

    Very inspiring young men. They should patent their invention.

  • Vimla K.
    4 days

    Very good keep it up.you will succeed all your achievments

  • Theresa B.
    5 days

    Good news!!! Good news!!! Good news!!! Do you want to live a rich,healthy and famous life...Do you want to get rich immediately and be out of suffering, if yes, here is a good tip just join LLUMINATI ORGANIZATION", you may ask "How Can I Join" , the answer is simple all you have you can also contact us or add us up on WHATSAPP +27818679415 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS, THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS MEMBERSHIP FEE OR REGISTRATION FEE AND YOU MUST BE ABOVE THE AGE OF 18YRS. THANKS...

  • Niti R.
    5 days

    Good job👌

  • கிருஷ்ணன் க.
    5 days

    Good day I know this is not supposed to be here, but what happened to me can't be kept inside me. This is all about how I saw a post about Mrs charlotte Maureen, a reliable Bitcoin manager who I didn't trust at all until I tried the amount of money I had to invest with her, and fortunately after 5days of trading my investments and plan she immediately transferred my profits directly to my coins.ph wallet I am using this opportunity to tell those who wants to invest but are afraid, should add Mrs charlotte Maureen on facebook through this link below👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://www.facebook.com/maureenCharlotte.forextrade

  • Saikat M.
    5 days

    Excellent..

  • Itc H.
    5 days

    Great Job

  • Fatima N.
    5 days

    Have tried their best

  • Jon S.
    5 days

    And some people have discovered a technique to create water out of thin air using wind turbines. 😅

  • अभिषेक प.
    5 days

    Electric bike is already here, What these guys found new ? Or do any big research

  • Prageeth A.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/lttOcPv48d4

  • Brut India
    6 days

    What is the future of E-bikes in India and how has the pandemic changed it? https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/auto/the-dawn-of-electric-vehicles-in-india-is-miles-away-but-there-is-hope-5898391.html

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.