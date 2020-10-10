back
These Two College Students Built a Rs. 16K E-Bike
These two Coimbatore engineers spent their lockdown building an affordable, fully functioning electric bike from scratch. 💡
10/10/2020 4:27 PM
15 comments
Roshaye R.2 days
💞🤸🙏💯
Rajesh L.2 days
❤️
Namrata D.3 days
CORRECTION: Our video mistakenly identifies a research intern as S Kiranlal, one of the engineers and designers of the e-bike. Kiranlal was not present on the day this footage was shot. V Brathikan, the other engineer, remains correctly identified.
Ila M.4 days
Very inspiring young men. They should patent their invention.
Vimla K.4 days
Very good keep it up.you will succeed all your achievments
Theresa B.5 days
Niti R.5 days
Good job👌
கிருஷ்ணன் க.5 days
Saikat M.5 days
Excellent..
Itc H.5 days
Great Job
Fatima N.5 days
Have tried their best
Jon S.5 days
And some people have discovered a technique to create water out of thin air using wind turbines. 😅
अभिषेक प.5 days
Electric bike is already here, What these guys found new ? Or do any big research
Prageeth A.5 days
https://youtu.be/lttOcPv48d4
Brut India6 days
What is the future of E-bikes in India and how has the pandemic changed it? https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/auto/the-dawn-of-electric-vehicles-in-india-is-miles-away-but-there-is-hope-5898391.html