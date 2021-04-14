back

This Baby Needs The World's Most Costly Medicine

Baby Janish has a rare genetic disease that after many years of research, finally has a cure. But the catch is... it costs Rs. 16 crore to import to India. Find out more on his page, Janish_fights_sma

14/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 37.6K
  • 16

14 comments

  • Bhoomika K.
    a day

    Government has recently launched National rare disease policy, they will be giving financial aid. That might be helpful 🙏🏻 . Pray for his health 🙏🏻

  • Fariza K.
    2 days

    May u hv speedy recovery..get well soon lil one..GB

  • Suresh N.
    2 days

    Crowd funding possible !! Any initiative welcome ..!!

  • Suresh N.
    2 days

    Very sad ..I do not understand. Why price life saving drug to build ones palace ????

  • Kaizer B.
    3 days

    A medicine that costs 16 crore says a lot about the company that manufactures it. It's murder.

  • Shwetha C.
    3 days

    God bless n help the babbyy

  • Biswanath R.
    3 days

    Ways to donate

  • Nayi D.
    3 days

    👌

  • Tista S.
    3 days

    So many of the "celebrities" of our country earn crores by doing one film, playing one series. While they deserve to be paid such hefty amounts, it's also easier for them to make a healthy donation. I wonder how many of them do that. Perhaps some do, silently. Babies like Janish often are left at the sympathy of common people many of whom struggle themselves to make ends meet.

  • Vivek K.
    3 days

    Praying! Urging everyone to donate maximum they can.

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    May they help this child. May he stays blessed

  • Divyanand K.
    3 days

    Take her to Jesus...she will get heal..

  • Nazlee S.
    3 days

    God bless n help the baby

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Here's how Teefa overcame SMA:

