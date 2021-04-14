back
This Baby Needs The World's Most Costly Medicine
Baby Janish has a rare genetic disease that after many years of research, finally has a cure. But the catch is... it costs Rs. 16 crore to import to India. Find out more on his page, Janish_fights_sma
14/04/2021 4:27 PM
- 37.6K
- 399
- 16
14 comments
Bhoomika K.a day
Government has recently launched National rare disease policy, they will be giving financial aid. That might be helpful 🙏🏻 . Pray for his health 🙏🏻
Fariza K.2 days
May u hv speedy recovery..get well soon lil one..GB
Suresh N.2 days
Crowd funding possible !! Any initiative welcome ..!!
Suresh N.2 days
Very sad ..I do not understand. Why price life saving drug to build ones palace ????
Kaizer B.3 days
A medicine that costs 16 crore says a lot about the company that manufactures it. It's murder.
Shwetha C.3 days
God bless n help the babbyy
Biswanath R.3 days
Ways to donate
Nayi D.3 days
👌
Tista S.3 days
So many of the "celebrities" of our country earn crores by doing one film, playing one series. While they deserve to be paid such hefty amounts, it's also easier for them to make a healthy donation. I wonder how many of them do that. Perhaps some do, silently. Babies like Janish often are left at the sympathy of common people many of whom struggle themselves to make ends meet.
Vivek K.3 days
Praying! Urging everyone to donate maximum they can.
Hervé F.3 days
May they help this child. May he stays blessed
Divyanand K.3 days
Take her to Jesus...she will get heal..
Nazlee S.3 days
God bless n help the baby
Brut India3 days
Here's how Teefa overcame SMA: