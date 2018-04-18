back
This chief minister believes the internet existed in the Mahabharata era
When Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb inaugurated a workshop on digitising the Public Distribution System, he said India had long held the technology to do so.
04/18/2018 12:00 AM
Amit C.06/07/2018 08:44
Y technology Mahabharata mei Sanjay k pass thi NSA ne mana h ki Mahabharata hui thi Bhai ,kyo hindusm k pichy pada hua h
Sumit Y.06/06/2018 17:12
bhaiyya.. technology dekh rhe ho mahabharat ki
ৰাজেন চ.04/30/2018 08:10
মূৰ্খ মন্ত্ৰী
Avesh E.04/23/2018 21:07
😂😂😂😝😝😝👆👆👆👆 ye to bahot hi bada wala nikla...
Sanjay S.04/23/2018 08:02
Yeah baby!!
Sam M.04/22/2018 19:03
He is right
Fahed H.04/22/2018 15:31
And u r copying it now, too late baby....hahaha
Aman K.04/22/2018 13:37
“ Aeyy Sanjay bataio kya chal raha hai vahan “
Manidipa J.04/22/2018 09:51
Haaaa o thik vabe bojhate pare ni
Sandeep G.04/22/2018 08:04
So brut India is antinationalist u make fun of those who praise our country
Bhaskarjyaa C.04/21/2018 16:55
Muh me lega technology? :/
Jatin K.04/21/2018 15:34
😂😂
Anshul R.04/21/2018 15:30
Even if they did not have internet thousands of years ago... They still had better imagination to write all those scriptures and sense of humor than the writers of Brut
Reagan K.04/21/2018 15:29
Then why Mahabharata fail to track the mughals.. So that we can have hindutva..
Amar B.04/21/2018 15:26
its about Time..The law of Relativity...Some able to understand some not.Don't waste time on arguments its not relevant to our progress.
Bhavesh G.04/21/2018 15:22
Then the great hanuman used helicopter with fire machine gun?? To burn the lanka?
Manu G.04/21/2018 15:02
What he said is different from what u explained that he said...
Gunjan H.04/21/2018 14:54
Now i'm sad
Varuńa S.04/21/2018 14:50
That definitely means technology was there.Nothing to laugh about .
Jaseng M.04/21/2018 14:50
Is this his knowledge or just making funny of funniest tripura