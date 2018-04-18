back

This chief minister believes the internet existed in the Mahabharata era

When Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb inaugurated a workshop on digitising the Public Distribution System, he said India had long held the technology to do so.

04/18/2018 12:00 AM
  • 388.8k
  • 1.3k

And even more

  1. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  2. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

  3. Israeli Spyware Targets Indians Through WhatsApp

  4. This Guy Makes A Killing Finding Bugs Online

  5. ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

  6. This Farmer Invented His Own E-Bicycle

1079 comments

  • Amit C.
    06/07/2018 08:44

    Y technology Mahabharata mei Sanjay k pass thi NSA ne mana h ki Mahabharata hui thi Bhai ,kyo hindusm k pichy pada hua h

  • Sumit Y.
    06/06/2018 17:12

    bhaiyya.. technology dekh rhe ho mahabharat ki

  • ৰাজেন চ.
    04/30/2018 08:10

    মূৰ্খ মন্ত্ৰী

  • Avesh E.
    04/23/2018 21:07

    😂😂😂😝😝😝👆👆👆👆 ye to bahot hi bada wala nikla...

  • Sanjay S.
    04/23/2018 08:02

    Yeah baby!!

  • Sam M.
    04/22/2018 19:03

    He is right

  • Fahed H.
    04/22/2018 15:31

    And u r copying it now, too late baby....hahaha

  • Aman K.
    04/22/2018 13:37

    “ Aeyy Sanjay bataio kya chal raha hai vahan “

  • Manidipa J.
    04/22/2018 09:51

    Haaaa o thik vabe bojhate pare ni

  • Sandeep G.
    04/22/2018 08:04

    So brut India is antinationalist u make fun of those who praise our country

  • Bhaskarjyaa C.
    04/21/2018 16:55

    Muh me lega technology? :/

  • Jatin K.
    04/21/2018 15:34

    😂😂

  • Anshul R.
    04/21/2018 15:30

    Even if they did not have internet thousands of years ago... They still had better imagination to write all those scriptures and sense of humor than the writers of Brut

  • Reagan K.
    04/21/2018 15:29

    Then why Mahabharata fail to track the mughals.. So that we can have hindutva..

  • Amar B.
    04/21/2018 15:26

    its about Time..The law of Relativity...Some able to understand some not.Don't waste time on arguments its not relevant to our progress.

  • Bhavesh G.
    04/21/2018 15:22

    Then the great hanuman used helicopter with fire machine gun?? To burn the lanka?

  • Manu G.
    04/21/2018 15:02

    What he said is different from what u explained that he said...

  • Gunjan H.
    04/21/2018 14:54

    Now i'm sad

  • Varuńa S.
    04/21/2018 14:50

    That definitely means technology was there.Nothing to laugh about .

  • Jaseng M.
    04/21/2018 14:50

    Is this his knowledge or just making funny of funniest tripura