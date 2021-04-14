back

This Elephant Calf Was Dramatically Rescued From A Well

This elephant calf strayed close to a human settlement and in the dark of the night fell into a well. Local authorities got together in a dramatic rescue effort to free it. But not all Indian elephants are so lucky.

14/04/2021
7 comments

  • Vidyavathi U.
    2 hours

    Thank the Good Samaterian

  • Pritam K.
    3 hours

    Save wild life 💐💐

  • Poppa L.
    3 hours

    https://freebitco.in/static/html/token/investor.html?r=2124056

  • Rajesh S.
    4 hours

    Good evening sir ☀️❤️🙏

  • Atul P.
    4 hours

    Great to get rescue of it

  • Kizar L.
    5 hours

    👍🏼

  • Brut India
    5 hours

    Learn more here: https://wwf.panda.org/discover/knowledge_hub/endangered_species/elephants/asian_elephants/areas/issues/elephant_human_conflict/

