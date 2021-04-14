back
This Elephant Calf Was Dramatically Rescued From A Well
This elephant calf strayed close to a human settlement and in the dark of the night fell into a well. Local authorities got together in a dramatic rescue effort to free it. But not all Indian elephants are so lucky.
14/04/2021 1:27 PM
7 comments
Vidyavathi U.2 hours
Thank the Good Samaterian
Pritam K.3 hours
Save wild life 💐💐
Poppa L.3 hours
Rajesh S.4 hours
Good evening sir ☀️❤️🙏
Atul P.4 hours
Great to get rescue of it
Kizar L.5 hours
👍🏼
Brut India5 hours
Learn more here: https://wwf.panda.org/discover/knowledge_hub/endangered_species/elephants/asian_elephants/areas/issues/elephant_human_conflict/