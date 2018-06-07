This Indian Airport Runs On Solar Power

India has the world’s first solar-powered airport. 🌞✈️
222 comments
Menaben D.08/20/2018 07:20
07251980037
Royaltyres K.08/20/2018 07:10
Now under water
Alphein K.06/25/2018 14:56
my town
Mohamed S.06/18/2018 08:11
When north india going to stone age South indian moving to new ages with new innovations.
Dileep M.06/15/2018 01:04
Superb initiate to save the environment
Vinay K.06/14/2018 12:42
Media should provide such awareness on ecofriendly technologies
Shaikh S.06/14/2018 12:39
ur airport
Tapan K.06/14/2018 10:11
My next flight in this airport but the solar project work start many year ago..
Vishnu N.06/14/2018 09:39
Pride of kerala
Zarina H.06/14/2018 09:38
Awesome work.
Sohel A.06/14/2018 09:04
Very good step
Ashish V.06/14/2018 07:58
ur future is bright 🔆
Rajendar R.06/14/2018 06:46
the reality of Indian rules
Baman T.06/14/2018 06:21
Only kerala can do this. Depicts the highest literacy rate!✌
Kirti T.06/14/2018 04:09
😀 see
Sanjeev V.06/14/2018 03:25
Solar initiative must be spread across the country
Shahrukh H.06/14/2018 03:25
Let have a visit, do the BD @ Pradeep ...
Ashok D.06/14/2018 01:34
Nice
Zew W.06/13/2018 20:20
Just show n will never b maintained after years maybe
Justin M.06/13/2018 18:00
Always 2 steps ahead 😄