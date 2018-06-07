back

This Indian Airport Runs On Solar Power

India has the world’s first solar-powered airport. 🌞✈️

06/07/2018 1:30 PM
  • 2.1m
  • 341

222 comments

  • Menaben D.
    08/20/2018 07:20

    07251980037

  • Royaltyres K.
    08/20/2018 07:10

    Now under water

  • Alphein K.
    06/25/2018 14:56

    my town

  • Mohamed S.
    06/18/2018 08:11

    When north india going to stone age South indian moving to new ages with new innovations.

  • Dileep M.
    06/15/2018 01:04

    Superb initiate to save the environment

  • Vinay K.
    06/14/2018 12:42

    Media should provide such awareness on ecofriendly technologies

  • Shaikh S.
    06/14/2018 12:39

    ur airport

  • Tapan K.
    06/14/2018 10:11

    My next flight in this airport but the solar project work start many year ago..

  • Vishnu N.
    06/14/2018 09:39

    Pride of kerala

  • Zarina H.
    06/14/2018 09:38

    Awesome work.

  • Sohel A.
    06/14/2018 09:04

    Very good step

  • Ashish V.
    06/14/2018 07:58

    ur future is bright 🔆

  • Rajendar R.
    06/14/2018 06:46

    the reality of Indian rules

  • Baman T.
    06/14/2018 06:21

    Only kerala can do this. Depicts the highest literacy rate!✌

  • Kirti T.
    06/14/2018 04:09

    😀 see

  • Sanjeev V.
    06/14/2018 03:25

    Solar initiative must be spread across the country

  • Shahrukh H.
    06/14/2018 03:25

    Let have a visit, do the BD @ Pradeep ...

  • Ashok D.
    06/14/2018 01:34

    Nice

  • Zew W.
    06/13/2018 20:20

    Just show n will never b maintained after years maybe

  • Justin M.
    06/13/2018 18:00

    Always 2 steps ahead 😄