This Water Purifier Only Costs Roughly Rs. 20
A dream, a vision, and a little support... that's all it took for NirNal to provide cheap, safe, and clean drinking water. 👏👏
07/12/2020 4:27 PM
- 3M
- 72.1K
- 1.6K
1276 comments
Suman A.a day
Excellent innovation . From where to buy this product
RS R.a day
Contact numbers not responding please give any other number please
Manish A.2 days
Fake
More V.2 days
Please share contact details
More V.2 days
We need to order
Vilas B.2 days
Where can I get this
Vikram S.2 days
Why cant we just promote people like this who are much more talented, rich in knowledge. Why this guy is not in media who develops a purifier just in few bucks. This would really help in make in India initiative 👍🤝
Guddu T.2 days
I love it .where purchase it
Jameer B.2 days
How to buy it
Bhagya S.2 days
It's great
Kala P.2 days
[email protected]😍
Valesh K.3 days
Please give me address
Dev D.3 days
App ka no dijya
Dev D.3 days
Pls sir konsa shop se.milata he batya
Shamala R.3 days
Great job 👌👍
Biplab B.3 days
Excellent
Pradip B.3 days
Sir great thinking, we and many more need this!! Plz 🙏🙏🙏🙏 sir we live in bata nagar plz sir if you really want help us 9836811856
Leena A.3 days
Very good
Kapil K.3 days
Pl. Sent your Contaact no My contact 9811441526 Kapil Kishore Saxena
Adv U.4 days
20 pich my order