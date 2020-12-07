back

This Water Purifier Only Costs Roughly Rs. 20

A dream, a vision, and a little support... that's all it took for NirNal to provide cheap, safe, and clean drinking water. 👏👏

07/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 3M
  • 1.6K

1276 comments

  • Suman A.
    a day

    Excellent innovation . From where to buy this product

  • RS R.
    a day

    Contact numbers not responding please give any other number please

  • Manish A.
    2 days

    Fake

  • More V.
    2 days

    Please share contact details

  • More V.
    2 days

    We need to order

  • Vilas B.
    2 days

    Where can I get this

  • Vikram S.
    2 days

    Why cant we just promote people like this who are much more talented, rich in knowledge. Why this guy is not in media who develops a purifier just in few bucks. This would really help in make in India initiative 👍🤝

  • Guddu T.
    2 days

    I love it .where purchase it

  • Jameer B.
    2 days

    How to buy it

  • Bhagya S.
    2 days

    It's great

  • Kala P.
    2 days

    [email protected]😍

  • Valesh K.
    3 days

    Please give me address

  • Dev D.
    3 days

    App ka no dijya

  • Dev D.
    3 days

    Pls sir konsa shop se.milata he batya

  • Shamala R.
    3 days

    Great job 👌👍

  • Biplab B.
    3 days

    Excellent

  • Pradip B.
    3 days

    Sir great thinking, we and many more need this!! Plz 🙏🙏🙏🙏 sir we live in bata nagar plz sir if you really want help us 9836811856

  • Leena A.
    3 days

    Very good

  • Kapil K.
    3 days

    Pl. Sent your Contaact no My contact 9811441526 Kapil Kishore Saxena

  • Adv U.
    4 days

    20 pich my order

