back

Virtual Classrooms: The Future Of Education Is Here

New-age ed-tech platforms help bridge the gap between students in distant areas and volunteers who wish to teach. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

06/01/2020 8:57 AM
  • 1.7m
  • 87

And even more

  1. 1:24

    Virtual Classrooms: The Future Of Education Is Here

  2. 2:27

    4 Women Share Their First Adulting Moment

  3. 1:01

    The Influence Female Friendships Have On Careers

76 comments

  • Pawan S.
    16 hours

    Le muje kon bula ra ....aa ra hu

  • Soumyadeep B.
    a day

    I am also against it, many poor students unable to purchase a mobile phone..........they also staying in very remote area

  • Abdul G.
    a day

    Here in kerala the government started online classes forvstudent already

  • Abdul G.
    a day

    What.. here in kerala somany teachers are trying to find a job here. All of them are very qualified

  • Amrita B.
    2 days

    Super b

  • Amrita B.
    2 days

    Super b

  • Abhishek B.
    2 days

    DEAR BRUTE THERE IS NOTHING LIKE SMART TEACHING . Ask your CEO AND CO their teachers name .they can answar but why as for them they are here . A mobile phone or laptop can give u information but cant teach you or make you do your homework

  • Abhishek B.
    2 days

    Dear brute challange you to say how much total 4g hs base is here in bengal give exact figure in 30 min as your post is tooo old

  • Abhishek B.
    2 days

    There are even an entire village who whole total cant afford a computer then will they stay illiterate??

  • Nutan G.
    2 days

    just listen first one 😃😃

  • Vijaykumar T.
    2 days

    It's a big conspiracy to ruin the holistic education system in India.

  • Siddesh G.
    2 days

    Business hai salonka..... Phone call sahi se nahi hota hai aur thinking about online class

  • Suresh B.
    2 days

    Good

  • Vijay S.
    2 days

    Fake newd

  • Nisha N.
    2 days

    Kesi hu

  • Bijay C.
    2 days

    BJP ate 10k plus teachers' job at Tripura

  • नंदलाल उ.
    2 days

    लक्षात येतेय का तुमच्या ज्यांना तसे शिक्षक नाहीत त्यांच्या कडे मोबाईल तरी असतील का

  • नंदलाल उ.
    2 days

    ज्यांना शिक्षक नाहीत त्यांनाच मोबाईल सुद्धा उपलब्ध नाहीत नेट सुद्धा नाही

  • Roshan C.
    2 days

    We have surplus teacher

  • प्रा. प.
    2 days

    ऑनलाइन कोचिंग से फायदे कम नुकसान ज्यादा है