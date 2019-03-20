What If All The Sparrows Disappeared?

Today is World Sparrow Day. Here's what would happen if these ever-present neighbours disappeared. 🐦😪
Vijay M.06/03/2019 18:17
What sparrows like to eat
Shreyasi D.04/16/2019 11:34
Yes they disappeared 😣😣 for excessive flat houses. 🙏 save nature..🍀☘️🌿🍃
Jayant B.04/14/2019 08:36
Please save them. Human is so cruel that one day they will finish birds and animals from our planet
Prashant J.04/14/2019 04:31
I am From Ranchi, Jharkhand. I do remember sparrow being the most common birds living there and that too in bulk. Than things stated changing and mobile towers could be one of the major reasons... Now we see very less of them...
Joy T.04/11/2019 21:58
I used to see them in Pune a lot but now I see them in Goa in my village where there is no network 🙂
Vivek S.04/11/2019 21:13
This is so sad and true. As a kid I have lots of memories of watching these birds all around in my home, they used to fly sometimes inside our home and we used to get scared if they got hurt by ceiling fans, because sometimes few birds died by hitting it. Over time they suddenly disappeared and we didn't even notice. Now it's hard to find them locally. Worried what happened. I wish they return back and grow population again. Because they are sweet little creatures and beautiful.
Chitransh V.04/11/2019 04:59
this is the thing was talking about
Akumaresan K.04/08/2019 13:37
Nice
Dutta D.04/07/2019 09:17
So many villages i gone last 2years, but there are not much as they were before few years that i saw
Kartik K.04/07/2019 08:57
Missing alot chirping of the Sparrows in daily early morning in our house. Feels really sad for their disappearance from the City :(
मंगेश म.04/07/2019 08:15
It's already Disappeared...😢
Urvesh L.04/07/2019 06:44
Sparrows are so small and adorable yet so underrated. I remember those days when i was a kid going to school early in the morning and listening to their melodious voice. But now all i see is pigeons and crows.!!
Wilson R.04/07/2019 04:11
Very few come
Wilson R.04/07/2019 04:11
I love keeping grains and water in the balcony for them during summers
Sabreena S.04/06/2019 23:09
They already have disappeared!!
Hitendra D.04/06/2019 17:08
save sparrow
Akshay S.04/06/2019 04:02
Nice
Yasmin S.04/06/2019 02:08
اس کو بچانا بہت ضروری ہے ھم اپنے بچوں کے لئے کیا چھوڑ جائیں گے یہ ھماری بہت ہی قیمتی وراثت ھے
Raju S.04/05/2019 07:59
Karwaa sach
Arul S.04/05/2019 07:56
காலையில் என் வீட்டின் மாடியில் பிஸ்கட், இனிப்பு, அரிசி, மிக்சர், பழங்கள் தண்ணீர்.தினமும் வைத்துக் கொண்டிருக்கிறோம்.