Why The Pegasus Surveillance Scandal Matters
Rahul Gandhi was just one among hundreds of Indians who may have been potential surveillance targets through their phones. The founder of Forbidden Stories, the organisation spearheading the investigation, spoke to Brut about why this should worry all of us.
20/07/2021 4:29 PMupdated: 20/07/2021 4:31 PM
36 comments
Sjit Y.21/07/2021 11:54
I think the current government wouldn't be interested in addressing these kind of issue as it not related to cow .
Vishal S.21/07/2021 10:40
I request you all please do not get transaction at all.
Srikanth R.21/07/2021 08:58
If it is “ May Have Been “ ... it is not certain, then it is gossip and rumour. If is a responsible media then it should not be a rumour monger
Bikash B.21/07/2021 07:57
It's been used by the erstwhile UPA government too....so don't make issues about it
Jyoti D.21/07/2021 06:34
Who will spy on Rahul Gandhi Total bullshit He has zero chances of forming govt Totally irrelevant guy Not popular at all with the masses Bullshit news as usual
JF K.21/07/2021 05:51
Spyware is created by Israel....... And rss govt is using against people that are standing against them.... Rss and Zionist Jews both are from same parents so one evil standing with another evil
Ishrat S.21/07/2021 05:17
God save our country
Surender S.21/07/2021 05:16
Nope.. that's all made up hu and cry. Only 67 phones were tested against the spyware out of claimed 50,000 phones. Out of them only 24 nos phone were been installed with pegusgs. RG should submit his phone for detailed data check.. 😂😂
Jumken B.21/07/2021 03:02
Central govt should hacked or tapped all the pon calls whatapp chat of Congress, left and Tmc party leaders and workers. They are Social treats, they are probably the most dangerous treats to our community.
Celestineremo N.21/07/2021 01:36
Why will anyone want to snoop on useless politicians.. If you want some news of Rahul , just bribe his car driver or anyone close to him and you ll get all info for a very small.cost
KanwalDeep S.20/07/2021 22:23
Amey P.20/07/2021 20:01
Who is spying Pegasus here?
Rahul R.20/07/2021 19:39
If they are danger for the system it is better to monitor them
Hari R.20/07/2021 19:21
It will be interesting to see what the RSS has to say on this.This has become a personal matter as there is nothing ideological about this.This is an endless spiral to hell.
Sudip D.20/07/2021 19:06
a natural incident of shameless incompetent divisive and manipulating fascist regime
Rajesh S.20/07/2021 19:03
Democracy and we the people of India Today on 21 7. 2021
Rajesh S.20/07/2021 19:00
Nana K.20/07/2021 18:33
Jeet H.20/07/2021 18:14
Bitter but true
Narendra N.20/07/2021 18:02
Even imrak kahn too acc to that proof less report