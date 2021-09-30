back
Why these beautiful spotted lanternflies must die
These beautiful spotted lanternflies are being spotted in the US. But if you see one, kill it immediately ... Here's why.
30/09/2021 6:57 AM
- 18.2K
- 82
- 1
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2 comments
Ben Jacksonan hour
Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Prashant P.11 hours
just like those plants