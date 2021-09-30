back

Why these beautiful spotted lanternflies must die

These beautiful spotted lanternflies are being spotted in the US. But if you see one, kill it immediately ... Here's why.

30/09/2021 6:57 AM
  • 18.2K
  • 1

And even more

  1. 1:47

    Why these beautiful spotted lanternflies must die

  2. 2:16

    This Is Not Your Regular Grocery Store

  3. 2:07

    What Happens To Used Flowers In Temples?

  4. 5:01

    Why I Quit My Job To Build Mud Houses

  5. 3:46

    How To Grow Your Own Pearls

  6. 3:28

    3 Real Climate Change Stories In India

2 comments

  • Ben Jackson
    an hour

    Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481

  • Prashant P.
    11 hours

    just like those plants