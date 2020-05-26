BJP Delhi Chief Ignores Lockdown

The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd
Abdul A.16 hours
What a fuckhead he's no more important than the ordinary public.
Rakhi V.3 days
Lockdown times people have nothing to do and nowhere else to go maybe that's why they listened, otherwise who listens to him!
Dorothy M.3 days
Idiot
Mohsin A.3 days
Ek aur cartoon hai yeh..... 🤣
Abdul R.4 days
Ghadha
Abdul R.4 days
Chutiya saala
محمد ف.4 days
If doctor quarantine or minister does just substitute with new person.
Tarun S.5 days
Hypocrite!
John M.5 days
Great let him carry on spreading COVID-19
Staly Y.6 days
If you get quarantine only good will happen
D R.6 days
Sir mr surya is seen everywhere in his constituency Iam from North bangalore i have never seen heard or got a glimpse of you anywhere Are you fine??
Thomas P.7 days
No idea what they understand by quarantine...these high profile ministers will not get covid19. As they are ministers and from ruling party. Covid will just fly past them...🙆♀️🙇♂️
Suvo B.7 days
Naver have Imagined to say or Tag some one from SOUTH STATE being in a POWERFUL POSITION as IDIOT 😂😂😂. Feel soo funny n... Way to go
Imran A.06/01/2020 16:02
Oh C’mon, even the Prime Minister of M’sia served quarantine after his staff got infected. What are you talking about?? It’s an Individual social responsibility here. We have to be considerate for others.
Kanishka V.06/01/2020 15:14
Literally like what the fuck he thinks of himself..! Afterall he's just another human and possibly he may or may not have the disease. I believe that by saying so he is not only showing his mentality but also showing that he is taking advantage over other people cuz of that post(which he is not worthy of)...
Yash Y.06/01/2020 14:49
Was wondering what's the use of his mask if he is talking with someone after pulling it down exposing his nose and mouth.
Yash Y.06/01/2020 14:47
Even the Canada prime minister went under self quarantine, that's how a responsible person would behave. Talking about responsibility, nonsense and uneducated thugs.
Jyoti T.06/01/2020 08:26
We have our migrants walking
Balavinodan P.06/01/2020 07:48
If Gowda is quarantined he thinks nothing in the country will "move"
Frank H.06/01/2020 07:10
Clean scam