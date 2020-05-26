Independent India's First Olympic Gold

Watch hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr lead independent India to a historic Olympic GOLD against its former rulers, on their own territory. At the 1948 Olympic finals, he scored 2 of the 4 goals against Great Britain in the 7th and 15th minutes. The unstoppable goal machine earned India three consecutive Olympic titles, and was the first to be awarded a Padma Shri in sports. He died yesterday at 96 in Mohali.