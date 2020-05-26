back
Independent India's First Olympic Gold
Watch hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr lead independent India to a historic Olympic GOLD against its former rulers, on their own territory. At the 1948 Olympic finals, he scored 2 of the 4 goals against Great Britain in the 7th and 15th minutes. The unstoppable goal machine earned India three consecutive Olympic titles, and was the first to be awarded a Padma Shri in sports. He died yesterday at 96 in Mohali.
05/26/2020 10:57 AM
- 179.9k
- 5.6k
- 91
71 comments
Gurpreet S.3 days
Ah our field hockey days
Sukhdev S.5 days
One of the greatest hockey players. Pride of India.
Maitreya M.7 days
🙏
Sandeep S.06/01/2020 02:57
Sat sat naman
Ravi S.05/30/2020 18:18
Indian Jem.
Shok C.05/30/2020 04:23
GOLD
Abhishek K.05/29/2020 13:11
Amazing video clarity...although it's from 1948...Kudos and peace to Balbir Singh ji..
Rahul T.05/29/2020 11:02
Rip
Sarabjit S.05/29/2020 10:32
RIP the Champion !
Babu S.05/28/2020 13:10
Matter of fact I watched the movie gold only yesterday...it was one of the best movie I hv seen...its the movie on 1948 hockey gold...
SandyJoseph P.05/28/2020 10:15
Waiting for that day when we will become a sporting nation. When the govt will encourage sports and eliminate corrupt sport bodies. When parents will feel there is future in sports. And encourage their children to play. As much as studying hard for marks.
Neelam S.05/28/2020 06:01
Which English accent is this?? We don,t get to hear such now a days.
Ajay T.05/28/2020 05:45
Great video
Nang E.05/28/2020 05:10
Didn't know about him until today. All I know was Dhyan Chand as the world greatest hockey player.
Trambyak B.05/28/2020 05:03
May his soul RIP
Yadvendra B.05/27/2020 20:00
Movie Gold was made based on these Legendary players.
Kalyan K.05/27/2020 19:57
Pity on myself, for not knowing such a legend for all these years! We know only Sachin, Kapil, Dravid and kohli
Kalyan K.05/27/2020 19:55
Wow
Anil K.05/27/2020 16:54
Great player may his soul rest in peace 🙏
Gurpreet S.05/27/2020 16:28
Legend