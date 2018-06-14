back

Mithali Raj Sets Indian Cricket Record

Mithali Raj overtook Virat Kohli to become the first Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20 international cricket. 🏏

06/14/2018 12:00 AM
  • 1.1m
  • 233

  Brut India
    02/04/2019 13:08

    Here's another first for Mithali Raj: she's become the first female cricketer to play 200 ODIs. https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/mithali-raj-becomes-first-female-to-play-200-odis/articleshow/67785551.cms

