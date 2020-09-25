back

Narendra Modi And Virat Kohli Decode Fitness

Virat Kohli answered PM Modi’s curious questions about fitness during their chat on the Fit India movement.

09/25/2020 5:22 PMupdated: 09/25/2020 5:24 PM
  • 292.7k
  • 233

Sports

193 comments

  • Radhe T.
    9 hours

    Our PM ke pass aur kuch kaam nahi hai??? Shit to BJP

  • Hyder K.
    10 hours

    Apka show babu baiya k sat bahut acha laga😜

  • Kasim M.
    11 hours

    To faku

  • Syed S.
    11 hours

    https://youtu.be/54x2ii8WBJk This is My YouTube Channel Please do like Subcribe and Comments on it and click on the bell icon for latest updates on the channel Name Smart Players

  • Abhishek V.
    11 hours

    What a shitty govt !! I hope it gets removed soon

  • Kaiśer
    15 hours

    Next time vote wisely... so that we won’t have to face disasters and these sort of chutiyapa!

  • Vijayanth S.
    16 hours

    What a PM... always trying to distract the people... Dear Mr modi.., aap janta ko murkh samajhna band kar dijiye...

  • Waris M.
    21 hours

    Mudi lola

  • Talikha M.
    a day

    What nonsense this PM is interacting.He is a filmstar or sportstar ,stupid

  • Keerthana B.
    a day

    Economy is down , doctors and nurses and group d is dying due to covid laks of people dying in pandemic, migrants die, farmers are protesting, the GDP figures are randomized, the whole nation is crying for help in the pandemic, children and the old are high risk, the funds given in the name of pm cares are vanished. And here is the great interview about a cricketer taken by the PM

  • Waqas A.
    a day

    When you wanted to be an anchor, but accidentally you became the PM 😁

  • Imtiaz A.
    a day

    It will be good if he gives a press conference with all journalist about GDP, Unemployment, Education,....... Talking with selective people is a bad idea.Come to the ground level and speak to the people who do hardwork for the survival.

  • Aftab K.
    a day

    विराट कोहली आप अपना क्रिकेट खेली ए याह प्रधानमंत्री जी तो पक्के फोकटिया है सब सामान विदेशों से बुलाकर भारत का आत्मनिर्भर बना रहे हैं |

  • Sharif A.
    a day

    Fit dekhanise har gaya

  • Kulwinder S.
    a day

    I love you virat ji

  • Ramzan S.
    a day

    😥😥🕊🤲🙏

  • Sagar M.
    a day

    Good acting both of you

  • Md W.
    a day

    Stop criticising prime minister, it's okay if you criticise CM but don't criticise PM He is talking to a farmer, what a humble guy. Even though he doesn't give interviews or talks about economy or gdp or corona cases or converting govt to private sector, we should still respect him for his dressing sense, beard style, 1&half hour of useless lectures. What a PM

  • Paul S.
    a day

    Nehru is responsible for Virat's bad performance in IPL 2020.

  • Ahsanul A.
    a day

    Modi ji being Modi ji...he is being clever. farmers are dying in the streets ..He is talking to Kohli, Milind Soman .! That's what you can call 'brainwashing' ! Like everything is fine.!

