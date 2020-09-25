back
Narendra Modi And Virat Kohli Decode Fitness
Virat Kohli answered PM Modi’s curious questions about fitness during their chat on the Fit India movement.
09/25/2020 5:22 PMupdated: 09/25/2020 5:24 PM
193 comments
Radhe T.9 hours
Our PM ke pass aur kuch kaam nahi hai??? Shit to BJP
Hyder K.10 hours
Apka show babu baiya k sat bahut acha laga😜
Kasim M.11 hours
To faku
Syed S.11 hours
Abhishek V.11 hours
What a shitty govt !! I hope it gets removed soon
Kaiśer15 hours
Next time vote wisely... so that we won’t have to face disasters and these sort of chutiyapa!
Vijayanth S.16 hours
What a PM... always trying to distract the people... Dear Mr modi.., aap janta ko murkh samajhna band kar dijiye...
Waris M.21 hours
Mudi lola
Talikha M.a day
What nonsense this PM is interacting.He is a filmstar or sportstar ,stupid
Keerthana B.a day
Economy is down , doctors and nurses and group d is dying due to covid laks of people dying in pandemic, migrants die, farmers are protesting, the GDP figures are randomized, the whole nation is crying for help in the pandemic, children and the old are high risk, the funds given in the name of pm cares are vanished. And here is the great interview about a cricketer taken by the PM
Waqas A.a day
When you wanted to be an anchor, but accidentally you became the PM 😁
Imtiaz A.a day
It will be good if he gives a press conference with all journalist about GDP, Unemployment, Education,....... Talking with selective people is a bad idea.Come to the ground level and speak to the people who do hardwork for the survival.
Aftab K.a day
विराट कोहली आप अपना क्रिकेट खेली ए याह प्रधानमंत्री जी तो पक्के फोकटिया है सब सामान विदेशों से बुलाकर भारत का आत्मनिर्भर बना रहे हैं |
Sharif A.a day
Fit dekhanise har gaya
Kulwinder S.a day
I love you virat ji
Ramzan S.a day
😥😥🕊🤲🙏
Sagar M.a day
Good acting both of you
Md W.a day
Stop criticising prime minister, it's okay if you criticise CM but don't criticise PM He is talking to a farmer, what a humble guy. Even though he doesn't give interviews or talks about economy or gdp or corona cases or converting govt to private sector, we should still respect him for his dressing sense, beard style, 1&half hour of useless lectures. What a PM
Paul S.a day
Nehru is responsible for Virat's bad performance in IPL 2020.
Ahsanul A.a day
Modi ji being Modi ji...he is being clever. farmers are dying in the streets ..He is talking to Kohli, Milind Soman .! That's what you can call 'brainwashing' ! Like everything is fine.!