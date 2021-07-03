back

The Yoga Story

It may be India's best-known export to the world. What started out as a spiritual quest is now a global lifestyle. Here's the story of yoga.

03/07/2021 2:57 PM
  • 235.6K
  • 50

And even more

  1. 3:24

    La historia de la NASA

  2. 3:58

    Esta es la vida de Lionel Messi

  3. 3:20

    Tatuajes alrededor del mundo

  4. 8:21

    Esta es la historia de Lin-Manuel Miranda

  5. 2:55

    En Japón prefieren la cárcel que la vejez en soledad

  6. 5:39

    Esta es la vida de Naomi Osaka

48 comments

  • Amina B.
    15 hours

    They have white washed a religious pratice.

  • Rajat K.
    16 hours

    For rest of the world yoga is just an exercise. But the reality is 8 limbs of yoga are the ways to live life like a real human being. N those secret limbs are yama (abstinences), niyama (observances), asana (yoga postures), pranayama (breath control), pratyahara (withdrawal of the senses), dharana (concentration), dhyana (meditation) and samadhi (absorption). It is not just an exercise. It is the way to living life.

  • Rahul K.
    17 hours

    Yoga is not scientific

  • Dev T.
    18 hours

    Who wrote yogasutra ?

  • Arp A.
    21 hours

    Do you know Tao por chan linch Google it disciple of Sri Aurobindo now she is may be 98 years old teaches yogã to students internationally. Yoga can give you power of long live, desease free and a healthy lifě.

  • Arp A.
    21 hours

    Yoga is coming frōm hinduism hindu Lord shiva adi yogı first yogî who has learned our monk. Even when we sit the position of sit is yoğa called padmaasna 🧘‍♂️ our hindu yogi teaches yogã many students of india, America, Canada everywhere in the world.

  • Saif J.
    a day

    Chalo acha hai last me baba ramdev ko dikha diya nahi to baba brut par case kr dete.😅

  • Ansari B.
    a day

    Imagine doing all the excercise and in the end believing in cow urine for healing

  • Heena M.
    a day

    Brut can never accept anything good about India. Slowly they will say even zero is not given by India and so on... shows how biased u guys r!

  • Leena F.
    a day

    So... When the people of the world practice this, and sometimes wrongly, should it be known as cultural appropriation? Should India get a certain percentage from each yoga centre around the world?

  • Nishat H.
    a day

    I just don't care about the origins or philosophy of yoga. I do it to keep my self in shape. So what are you going to to about that?

  • Emiway B.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/sirGfJjK-cU

  • Dattaram M.
    2 days

    Prices of Eggs. From 60 rs a dozen, they have been increased. Today, 80 rs a dozen. Cooking Oil. Cost increase. From 80rs litre to 230 rs litre. Some are selling unknown brands for 140 rs litre.🌼👀🌺

  • Suraj T.
    2 days

    I am god please believe me.

  • Hasan T.
    2 days

    Yoga is haram for Muslims according to many renowned Islamic scholars. May Allah protect all Muslims from commiting sins.

  • Ashutosh S.
    2 days

    This is an absolute bogus narrative is being created globally that yoga had no Religion, Yoga is a pleasant gift to humankind by Sanatan Dharma digest it or do Balasana to digest it.😒

  • Jothi P.
    2 days

    India is the motherland to all aspects..arts, religious writing,science ,mathematics,surgeory..lots of love from malaysia.

  • Sai K.
    2 days

    👏👏🐑🐑🐑🐑👏👏

  • Muhammad U.
    2 days

    Stupids doing stupid things

  • Shane H.
    2 days

    India is the cradle of the world. Jai Hind.