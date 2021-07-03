The Yoga Story

La historia de la NASA
Amina B.15 hours
They have white washed a religious pratice.
Rajat K.16 hours
For rest of the world yoga is just an exercise. But the reality is 8 limbs of yoga are the ways to live life like a real human being. N those secret limbs are yama (abstinences), niyama (observances), asana (yoga postures), pranayama (breath control), pratyahara (withdrawal of the senses), dharana (concentration), dhyana (meditation) and samadhi (absorption). It is not just an exercise. It is the way to living life.
Rahul K.17 hours
Yoga is not scientific
Dev T.18 hours
Who wrote yogasutra ?
Arp A.21 hours
Do you know Tao por chan linch Google it disciple of Sri Aurobindo now she is may be 98 years old teaches yogã to students internationally. Yoga can give you power of long live, desease free and a healthy lifě.
Arp A.21 hours
Yoga is coming frōm hinduism hindu Lord shiva adi yogı first yogî who has learned our monk. Even when we sit the position of sit is yoğa called padmaasna 🧘♂️ our hindu yogi teaches yogã many students of india, America, Canada everywhere in the world.
Saif J.a day
Chalo acha hai last me baba ramdev ko dikha diya nahi to baba brut par case kr dete.😅
Ansari B.a day
Imagine doing all the excercise and in the end believing in cow urine for healing
Heena M.a day
Brut can never accept anything good about India. Slowly they will say even zero is not given by India and so on... shows how biased u guys r!
Leena F.a day
So... When the people of the world practice this, and sometimes wrongly, should it be known as cultural appropriation? Should India get a certain percentage from each yoga centre around the world?
Nishat H.a day
I just don't care about the origins or philosophy of yoga. I do it to keep my self in shape. So what are you going to to about that?
Emiway B.a day
https://youtu.be/sirGfJjK-cU
Dattaram M.2 days
Prices of Eggs. From 60 rs a dozen, they have been increased. Today, 80 rs a dozen. Cooking Oil. Cost increase. From 80rs litre to 230 rs litre. Some are selling unknown brands for 140 rs litre.🌼👀🌺
Suraj T.2 days
I am god please believe me.
Hasan T.2 days
Yoga is haram for Muslims according to many renowned Islamic scholars. May Allah protect all Muslims from commiting sins.
Ashutosh S.2 days
This is an absolute bogus narrative is being created globally that yoga had no Religion, Yoga is a pleasant gift to humankind by Sanatan Dharma digest it or do Balasana to digest it.😒
Jothi P.2 days
India is the motherland to all aspects..arts, religious writing,science ,mathematics,surgeory..lots of love from malaysia.
Sai K.2 days
👏👏🐑🐑🐑🐑👏👏
Muhammad U.2 days
Stupids doing stupid things
Shane H.2 days
India is the cradle of the world. Jai Hind.