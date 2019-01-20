back

Watch Yash Shah, India’s Rubber Boy

Watch this 20-year-old aspiring contortionist from Surat, Gujarat, twist and bend his body like he was made from rubber. 📎😮

01/20/2019 5:02 AM
  • 190.1k
  • 158

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

100 comments

  • Tej N.
    02/18/2019 22:59

    Ohhhh boiiii Don't get on chems 🤣😂

  • Dɘvɩɭ Ɓ.
    02/18/2019 20:24

    Me vi hu iske tara

  • Archana N.
    02/16/2019 14:50

    Brother dont do this. This is really dangerous. We got only one body. Thats it.

  • Savita T.
    02/16/2019 11:45

    HAI

  • Akash H.
    02/16/2019 08:53

    Nice pic

  • Anirban D.
    02/15/2019 18:00

    mota k ei gulo practice krte bol...

  • Ved P.
    02/15/2019 13:57

    U are Great bro..

  • Ajay A.
    02/15/2019 06:10

    After dhokla side effects 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Haresh T.
    02/15/2019 01:57

    तूने तो रामदेव बाबा का रेकॉर्ड तोड दिया

  • Neetesh P.
    02/14/2019 13:59

    try something like that ....😁😁

  • Imad H.
    02/12/2019 19:02

    Engineers🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Basanta D.
    02/12/2019 14:11

    Heemanshu Batra tag someone you know..😅😅 i know y'all know someone like him

  • Kishan K.
    02/11/2019 19:06

    bhai tu bhi kar aisa kuch🤣🤣

  • Rahul K.
    02/10/2019 16:59

    Good

  • Sanyog S.
    02/09/2019 03:39

    esa kar sakte ho?????

  • Swapnil G.
    02/09/2019 01:09

    😂

  • Karan M.
    02/07/2019 16:51

    https://media.tenor.com/images/abdaae19bbc8e8ac81f83311720b1e32/tenor.gif

  • Sachin K.
    02/07/2019 14:57

    great

  • Govind P.
    02/06/2019 08:19

    Are bhailog isko mile nahi

  • Amogh K.
    02/06/2019 04:06

    bc kya hai yeh 😂😂😂