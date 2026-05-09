Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aditi Rao Hydari on dealing with beauty standards in India

When Aditi Rao Hydari spoke to Brut about the brutal trolling Indian actors grapple with and the pressure to look a certain way in 2022. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from May 12 to May 23. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Published on
09
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
To be continued
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
Culture & Lifestyle
Cannes Film Festival

Aditi Rao Hydari on dealing with beauty standards in India

When Aditi Rao Hydari spoke to Brut about the brutal trolling Indian actors grapple with and the pressure to look a certain way in 2022. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from May 12 to May 23. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut
Publié le
09
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A history of Cannes Film Festival?
À suivre
A history of Cannes Film Festival?

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