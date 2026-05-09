Aditi Rao Hydari on dealing with beauty standards in India

When Aditi Rao Hydari spoke to Brut about the brutal trolling Indian actors grapple with and the pressure to look a certain way in 2022. As an official partner of @festivaldecannes, Brut. is covering #Cannes2026 across all its platforms. This year’s festival runs from May 12 to May 23. Catch all the updates here. #CannesWithBrut