atrás
Cómo fotografiar a los animales salvajes
Las fotografías impresionantes que vemos de los animales no son nada fáciles de capturar. Un fotógrafo profesional nos enseña el proceso para tomar fotos a unos ciervos salvajes en Francia.
17/11/2019 21:57
comentarios
Jolanda K.18/11/2019 16:04
Proteger los animales y la naturaleza 👉 ¡participa por favor! Sir David Attenborough yg ya lo completaron.. ¡Súmate! ✊ http://bit.ly/2WQYVfh (para otros idiomas: https://www.allbeconnected.org) ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS! 💚🌏
