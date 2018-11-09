back
If women in the UK stopped working...
From now until the end of the year, women in the UK are essentially working for free. Here is what would happen if they actually stopped working… 😱 #EqualPayDay
09/11/2018 17:56updated: 18/11/2019 08:33
- 24.8k
- 148
- 3
3 comments
Nyitrai J.12/11/2018 09:56
https://youtu.be/FsH65T5weBU
Megan B.10/11/2018 12:48
The real issue is people aged 16 - 24 doing exactly the same job and getting paid less for the same work. Only because they haven’t lived as long as their colleagues! The governments bracketed age pay rate is an absolute joke! Do they think just because we are younger it cost us less to live than everyone over the age of 25? Food costs the same, transport costs the same (if not more if you have your own car), rent costs the same. We do not get subsidies for being younger so why do we get payed less!
Nicholas T.10/11/2018 07:43
How many times does this need to be disproven... it really is the biggest pile of lies and I can't believe people are still peddling this idea