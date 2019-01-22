back

Juta Shoes, the social enterprise helping disadvantaged women

When they realised how many women in East London had a hard time finding work, Joanna and Sabeha put their talents together and created Juta Shoes. Here is their story. 💪👠

22/01/2019 16:06
  
  

Brut Originals

3 comments

  • Jake T.
    30/01/2019 15:50

    More likely to be hired by most companies tho nice.

  • Midge M.
    29/01/2019 20:04

    I don't think you watched or listened to the video Jerome.

  • Jerome A.
    29/01/2019 04:06

    Disadvantaged or not it’s one of the most simplistic things to do is be able to get a job! But so many people struggle 🤔 that’s because they are to picky. Just get a job and stop making people feel sorry for you 😞 And before you reply this (Me) is Coming from someone who left school with no Qualifications and now basically has hundreds lol and is self employed 👌😉