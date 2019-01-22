back
Juta Shoes, the social enterprise helping disadvantaged women
When they realised how many women in East London had a hard time finding work, Joanna and Sabeha put their talents together and created Juta Shoes. Here is their story. 💪👠
22/01/2019 16:06
- 275.6k
- 132
- 4
3 comments
Jake T.30/01/2019 15:50
More likely to be hired by most companies tho nice.
Midge M.29/01/2019 20:04
I don't think you watched or listened to the video Jerome.
Jerome A.29/01/2019 04:06
Disadvantaged or not it’s one of the most simplistic things to do is be able to get a job! But so many people struggle 🤔 that’s because they are to picky. Just get a job and stop making people feel sorry for you 😞 And before you reply this (Me) is Coming from someone who left school with no Qualifications and now basically has hundreds lol and is self employed 👌😉