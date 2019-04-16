back
Life chances rich vs poor in the UK
If you are born into one of the UK's poorer families, you are likely to die 10 years younger than someone born into a wealthy family. This is how the rest of your life might compare.
Camil L.17/11/2019 16:53
We need to learn to be responsible. Don't have children if you can't take care of them. Just my opinion
Tina O.17/11/2019 16:22
Those stats are absolute rubbish. We all came from a lower income family and the average birth weight was 9 Poounds my Mum weighed in at 13 and a quarter pounds in 1934. Most in my family passed their 11 plus exam and went on to good jobs. Where you are from has nothing to do with being healthy it is all down to life style and genes. If you over eat and fail to exercise, drink a lot of alcohol, take drugs or smoke then your life is shortened then there are genes you inherit and nobody has any power over them. Illness's not down to life style are just like a game of roulette it is just where the 'ball' lands and something we have no control over.