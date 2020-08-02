back
Nespresso's commitment
300 aluminium capsules were used to produce a part of each bike. This is the idea driving the Velosophy project, as imagined by Jimmy. Here's why the concept of circularity is important to him. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
23/07/2020 18:46updated: 14/08/2020 08:03
35 comments
Richard S.02/08/2020 19:15
Which part?
Jon Y.02/08/2020 04:26
Great project. Great ideas. Great guy. Do we need the aluminium cups in the first place though. REDUCE is the first of the three Rs.
Cathryn W.01/08/2020 12:42
Fantastic
Raja N.01/08/2020 11:46
If the road arrangement are similar to Netherlands, then many many more with use bikes.
Alexandra H.01/08/2020 11:44
är han svensk eller vad
Dave H.31/07/2020 18:58
Protect the NHS, wear a helmet...
Carl J.31/07/2020 17:45
Needs an engine, then it's good to go.
Gilbert M.31/07/2020 09:14
Wouldn't it be nice if Nestlé: * stopped selling coffee in aluminium capsules altogether * stopped extracting millions of gallons of water from the ground under poor communities, and trucking it (with huge CO2 emissions) around the country, simultaneously undermining the common good of a decent public water supply. (If the rich can buy bottled water, why should they care what the poor drink?)
Ronnie M.29/07/2020 18:12
most roads out there can’t cope with the volume of traffic for quiet a long time crumbling away lack of regular upgrades repairs pot holes all over coursing damages to motorists car’s and other ? some roads will be narrowed to make way towards cycling? creating more danger?😷
Paul R.28/07/2020 21:09
Great in spring and summer months not so much in winter.
Jennifer B.27/07/2020 21:19
Fantastic guy!!! Love this! xx
Jennie T.27/07/2020 09:19
Go Jimmy!👏👍🌸
Kevin C.27/07/2020 08:57
Mick M.27/07/2020 08:50
Karen W.27/07/2020 06:24
Come and ride it through North End Portsmouth 😅 and where's your cycle helmet????
Christian B.26/07/2020 22:13
Love this!
Peter C.26/07/2020 20:28
Peter C.26/07/2020 20:26
Rik P.26/07/2020 14:52
Mike W.26/07/2020 12:39
Or even more environmentally friendly, do a used bike up.