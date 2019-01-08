back

David Bowie on growing older

David Bowie's message to young people about ageing, on what would have been his 72nd birthday. 👨‍🎤

08/01/2019 14:14updated: 05/03/2019 12:29
  • 4.6m
  • 2.1k

Entertainment

  1. Matty Healy from The 1975 on his search for meaning

  2. Lewis Capaldi exposes himself on a Paris bus tour

  3. Liam Gallagher, 10 years after the big break up

  4. How to swallow swords

  5. Elton John and Vladimir Putin clash over the biopic Rocketman

  6. Trisha Goddard on reality TV and mental health

1240 comments

  • Dorota S.
    6 days

    He was such a brilliant human being! Very wise, compassionate and handsome.

  • Christine N.
    7 days

    Maybe he’s not dead. Maybe he’s just a monk now.

  • Tyrone J.
    11/12/2019 07:31

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Catherine F.
    10/12/2019 21:28

    An amazing man who was an inspiration to me growing up in the 70s

  • Michael S.
    09/12/2019 00:13

    Was he saying that he found Jesus Christ at his time of life ?

  • Jenny E.
    08/12/2019 20:27

    Love it , I can imagine David in a monk outfit playing guitar !!

  • Mia T.
    08/12/2019 19:24

    I love You ❤️

  • Dayle A.
    08/12/2019 02:13

    Thank you so very much for posting this. I had thought David had in his heart Buddhism his whole life and this cements it for me. Had never seen this interview before. Thanks heaps.

  • Paul H.
    07/12/2019 23:05

    Beautiful 😍

  • Paul G.
    07/12/2019 22:43

    wow

  • Birgit L.
    07/12/2019 18:56

    Unvergesslich ...mein Hero

  • Apse N.
    07/12/2019 14:17

    "terryfying world" word!?

  • Juliana S.
    05/12/2019 15:46

    UM MOZÃO

  • Michelle C.
    05/12/2019 04:45

    Why does everyone forget Bowie Was a paedo? Bizzare.

  • Christo W.
    04/12/2019 16:43

    Chappy

  • Dianne K.
    02/12/2019 22:47

    May God bless and keep you David! ❤️🇨🇦❤️

  • Mark J.
    30/11/2019 13:41

    The gift of youth is you don't consider your own mortality.

  • Dina G.
    29/11/2019 18:35

    👏 👏 👏 👏

  • Linda C.
    28/11/2019 07:39

    You got that right Bowie♥️

  • Mary H.
    28/11/2019 04:16

    ❤️