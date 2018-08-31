Do the Maybot!

Theresa May's dance moves have appeared twice this week. How do they hold up against the robots?
William M.03/09/2018 21:04
I feel she's a born nut case.
Rosemary B.03/09/2018 19:45
Give her a break....you don't often see her smiling and relaxed. Not with the likes of Boris circling around...
Jade H.03/09/2018 18:31
man she’s worse than me
Geoff B.03/09/2018 10:27
Somebody told her that was the spot where Mandela was buried
Ibrahim B.03/09/2018 07:52
She did really well May Goď bless her.
Ameer A.03/09/2018 07:03
She Feel happy
Rodrique J.02/09/2018 21:45
Don't blame her peeps... no one, and i mean no one is immune to the sound of the african drums... once those beats start your mind and body becomes ying and yang.
Yemie O.02/09/2018 19:13
I feel she did well....
Christian M.02/09/2018 10:48
Dancing for your weather is far better than making a war for it . The weather is changing ;the sky turn to Africa . We are now able to offer music and graphics to follow. Open your eyes 👀
Peter B.02/09/2018 10:07
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Joy C.02/09/2018 08:22
Just see it as fun and no harm done.
Tony D.02/09/2018 03:23
Exploitation dance ... 😁😁
Faz J.01/09/2018 22:47
Embarrassing
James N.01/09/2018 19:57
tooo good
Rav S.01/09/2018 17:46
Wana deal ? Then show us your move first....lol
Stephen T.01/09/2018 16:03
And better at dancing than being pimeminister
Silva R.01/09/2018 12:38
GRANDE MULHER
Tabitha B.01/09/2018 09:16
I feel sorry that it was filmed for the world to see
Donovan R.31/08/2018 16:15
As an African I feel sorry for my African brothers and sisters that had to witness this.