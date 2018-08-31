back

Do the Maybot!

Theresa May's dance moves have appeared twice this week. How do they hold up against the robots?

31/08/2018 11:31
  • 415.0k
  • 22

Politics

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. Robert Mugabe is dead

  3. Theresa May, Boris Johnson and the "glass cliff"

  4. The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger

  5. How much has ghost Brexit cost?

  6. The UK vs the Netherlands on floods

19 comments

  • William M.
    03/09/2018 21:04

    I feel she's a born nut case.

  • Rosemary B.
    03/09/2018 19:45

    Give her a break....you don't often see her smiling and relaxed. Not with the likes of Boris circling around...

  • Jade H.
    03/09/2018 18:31

    man she’s worse than me

  • Geoff B.
    03/09/2018 10:27

    Somebody told her that was the spot where Mandela was buried

  • Ibrahim B.
    03/09/2018 07:52

    She did really well May Goď bless her.

  • Ameer A.
    03/09/2018 07:03

    She Feel happy

  • Rodrique J.
    02/09/2018 21:45

    Don't blame her peeps... no one, and i mean no one is immune to the sound of the african drums... once those beats start your mind and body becomes ying and yang.

  • Yemie O.
    02/09/2018 19:13

    I feel she did well....

  • Christian M.
    02/09/2018 10:48

    Dancing for your weather is far better than making a war for it . The weather is changing ;the sky turn to Africa . We are now able to offer music and graphics to follow. Open your eyes 👀

  • Peter B.
    02/09/2018 10:07

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Joy C.
    02/09/2018 08:22

    Just see it as fun and no harm done.

  • Tony D.
    02/09/2018 03:23

    Exploitation dance ... 😁😁

  • Faz J.
    01/09/2018 22:47

    Embarrassing

  • James N.
    01/09/2018 19:57

    tooo good

  • Rav S.
    01/09/2018 17:46

    Wana deal ? Then show us your move first....lol

  • Stephen T.
    01/09/2018 16:03

    And better at dancing than being pimeminister

  • Silva R.
    01/09/2018 12:38

    GRANDE MULHER

  • Tabitha B.
    01/09/2018 09:16

    I feel sorry that it was filmed for the world to see

  • Donovan R.
    31/08/2018 16:15

    As an African I feel sorry for my African brothers and sisters that had to witness this.