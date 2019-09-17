back
Enid Blyton's life story
Banned by the BBC for almost 30 years, her writing continues to be labelled sexist and racist. And yet Enid Blyton is still regarded as one of the best known and loved children's authors of all time. This is her story.
17/09/2019 09:29updated: 17/09/2019 18:12
51 comments
Kit H.01/10/2019 07:01
Sexist another new word. girls and boys are different . Now the girls think they are boys and the boys try to be whatever the girls say they are. A confused world
Pat D.27/09/2019 17:01
Absolutely idiots
Carole H.27/09/2019 16:42
Left wing idiots whom did not understand the joy her story’s gave to a generation of young children
Peter W.27/09/2019 15:05
Knobheads words fail me.
Norman C.27/09/2019 14:41
It's a pity the BBC isn't one single entity, then it could be royally shagged with a ragman's trumpet!
Norman C.27/09/2019 14:38
I loved The Faraway Tree series.
Jackie C.27/09/2019 10:53
Sick to death of the words sexists,elitists get on with your own life and let others get on with theirs, Enid was brilliant
Joan B.27/09/2019 10:08
Loved her books
Ernie P.27/09/2019 09:56
Why should the British taxpayers be compelled by law to support and sustain the BBC? It is an ultra left wing, utterly biased institution which should be made to support itself in the same way as other media channels. Profligate in the extreme. it has been allowed to grow unabated to the monstrous behemoth that it is today.
Michael D.27/09/2019 09:54
Big question for BBC is why smother the truth about Jimmy saville? Why when important people like paul gambochini or esther rantzen knew what was going on didnt inform the police. But ban Johnny rotten because he knew and said it .
Barbara H.27/09/2019 09:01
Oh shut up BBC , she wrote books that was loved by many
John D.27/09/2019 07:22
BBC scumbag's picking on a well loved childrens author. Loved famous give so does my kids.
Hazel W.27/09/2019 07:19
Loved her books a child.
Rita C.27/09/2019 06:55
She was easy to read when you first started reading. You went straight into whatever place she created. As her books came out I read them. And of course Sunny Stories. I loved Toyland.....still have it and one Sunny Stories.
Mandy T.27/09/2019 05:35
We need to stop paying our tv licence, wedding get value for money any more. I don't watch the BBC at all any more.
Philip W.26/09/2019 19:55
Typical 'unbiased' BBC.
Sue M.26/09/2019 18:57
I loved Enid Blyton books...they were my escape during a sometimes wretched childhood. I completely adored Magic Faraway Tree,The Wishing Chair, Amelia Jane, Mister Meddle and Mr Pinkwhistle to name but a few. I have kept them all...
Mark A.26/09/2019 17:17
How can the bbcban a book. How silly. I dont know who she is but i bet she a brilliant writer of books .she has to be for the bbc to ban her .retards
Delia F.26/09/2019 14:39
Loved all her books as a child
Bill H.26/09/2019 06:59
The BBC needs shutting down