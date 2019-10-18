Margaret Atwood's life story

She's just won the Booker prize for a second time along with Bernardine Evaristo. Here is everything else you didn't know about @MargaretAtwoodAuthor:
9 comments
Thanh N.26/10/2019 19:45
m coi the Handmaid’s Tale đi, hay lắm
Rachael F.26/10/2019 18:57
Lmao no I haven’t not yet !! I especially want to after seeing this !
Tonanikka C.26/10/2019 02:34
you have to watch this.
Heaven M.25/10/2019 01:29
Odeee
Pamela T.25/10/2019 00:49
I love all of Margaret's books that I've read so far.
Shay H.25/10/2019 00:38
deep
Danielle M.24/10/2019 02:41
Hughes ❤️
Michelle L.23/10/2019 13:58
This book has further pushed me against Christianity. I was raised exactly like these books. I was raised in the church of Christ where a woman is second class and essentially a farm cow to pump out children. I REFUSE to be only seen worthy if I have a million kids. Thank you, Margaret Atwood!!!
Shaik G.19/10/2019 19:28
Wow