back

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on representation in TV

“I feel like there’s a lot of angry young men characters out there that don’t need to explain why they’re angry, they’re just allowed to be.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s series Killing Eve just won three awards at the TV BAFTAs. Here is what she has to say about representation on the screen.

13/05/2019 17:02updated: 14/05/2019 18:25
  • 47.8k
  • 8

Entertainment

  1. Matty Healy from The 1975 on his search for meaning

  2. Lewis Capaldi exposes himself on a Paris bus tour

  3. Liam Gallagher, 10 years after the big break up

  4. How to swallow swords

  5. Elton John and Vladimir Putin clash over the biopic Rocketman

  6. Trisha Goddard on reality TV and mental health

2 comments

  • Margo O.
    08/08/2019 00:55

    I’m trying to watch the whole first season of Killing Eve and can only find the first two episodes. Help.

  • Megan L.
    24/05/2019 22:04

    ❤️