Phoebe Waller-Bridge on representation in TV
“I feel like there’s a lot of angry young men characters out there that don’t need to explain why they’re angry, they’re just allowed to be.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s series Killing Eve just won three awards at the TV BAFTAs. Here is what she has to say about representation on the screen.
13/05/2019 17:02updated: 14/05/2019 18:25
2 comments
Margo O.08/08/2019 00:55
I’m trying to watch the whole first season of Killing Eve and can only find the first two episodes. Help.
Megan L.24/05/2019 22:04
❤️