Princess Diana on children and family
30 years ago, Princess Diana was starting out on the fearless charity work that was to be her legacy. On the anniversary of her death, here she talks about the importance of giving children stability and love.
31/08/2018 16:07
Boubekeur M.01/11/2019 02:03
C'est des femmes a ne pas oubliées
Toen C.01/11/2019 01:46
Idolaaaaaakuuuuu
Muhamad D.31/10/2019 23:39
Idola ku putri Dayana
Zoran B.31/10/2019 17:57
... dok sam setao Hyde Park par puta sam primijetijo ovu interesantnu princess kako se igra sa svoja dva mala sina....ps. steta je sto je prijed vremena otisla da zivi sa Andjelima. pozdra ako si u Parizu
Nuran Ö.31/10/2019 16:41
Kıymeti bilinmiyen değerli insinsan
Yanochka B.31/10/2019 14:45
wow I hear her for the first time, amazing voice and intonation
Shahruk R.31/10/2019 14:43
g
Maria P.31/10/2019 14:36
She was an amazing women !!!
Sheikh S.31/10/2019 12:35
She Was great Social Worker
TiarLindawati S.31/10/2019 12:25
My favorite Lady , Prics
Adriana V.31/10/2019 11:49
Beautiful Diana!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Susan B.31/10/2019 11:07
I....love you my princces
Debasis S.31/10/2019 07:56
princess of hearts.. i never forget...always remember you..
Hanna S.31/10/2019 06:10
My favorite princess of time ....
Rao Z.31/10/2019 01:52
Garet ledy
Mary J.31/10/2019 01:39
she's the one,only one princess diana
Virgincita C.31/10/2019 00:47
Yes, she speak the truth...I just wonder if she has been used.too by some scalawags scammers, like what is going on today...once you are involve to this kind unhuman practices,you lost the Legacy,as well.as the whole world respect...I know you were not...you're such a a very intellegent, smart young Princess...
Juliet C.30/10/2019 23:56
Sip🙏god know,all,things,best
Amalia d.30/10/2019 20:37
Los niños hay que cuidarlo.
Mukiibi F.30/10/2019 16:44
RIP princess Diana we miss you