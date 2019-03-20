back
Sam Smith comes out as non-binary
"Maybe I'm just just me. And maybe that's ok." From shame to acceptance- this is how SAM SMITH came to realise he was non-binary and genderqueer.
20/03/2019 16:26
67 comments
Adam T.18/04/2019 13:56
“Sometimes I think like a women” 🤔
Jane O.14/04/2019 09:06
The world has gone mad!
Steven R.14/04/2019 08:52
I’m Brian and so is my wife..!!! 🤣
Bruce C.13/04/2019 00:22
You know once apon a time people had personalities not labels
Peter K.10/04/2019 20:18
I prefer to shop at Lidl than tesco is something wrong with me
Sue S.09/04/2019 21:17
Aren’t most gay men feminine, now that it is accepted in society to be gay, they want to be something else! Seriously!
David E.09/04/2019 21:17
WTF is genderqueer? Can I declare myself as B&Q or MFI, howabout DFS!
Jessie C.09/04/2019 17:01
You cant be non binary and be gay??? Your gay if you like the same gender as yourself. So you like? What nobody?
Nikolas A.09/04/2019 13:16
You are a man, and men are males.
Natalia G.09/04/2019 10:35
i’m sorry but he just reminds me of Patricia
Matt S.08/04/2019 23:28
you can't listen to any of his songs on the radio anymore, he's one of those now ...
Chris B.08/04/2019 20:34
I'm fat but identify as thin,, I'm translender
Harry W.08/04/2019 19:55
Mate your a bloke 😂
Cassie-Megan D.07/04/2019 23:11
I'm a crayon
Toni H.07/04/2019 09:06
Just STFU, I used to like sam Smith, now HES just another reason I wanna get off this world
Julia W.06/04/2019 16:37
Such a shame. He's so hot. He shldv decided he is a MAN lolz
David C.06/04/2019 12:03
Ugh! Die! Weasel face you’d never tire of punching feck out of! This just makes you want to choose a hammer instead!
Heather W.05/04/2019 20:18
Whiny voice and personality. No mate you are feminine, that doesn't make you not male. It is fine to be a feminine man, but it's not fine to make up labels for it and pretend it is a legitimate part of LGBT.
Paul L.05/04/2019 11:27
Drama queen !!!
Luke S.05/04/2019 09:39
My God, he’ll say anything to try and stay relevant.