back

The life of Benedict Cumberbatch

He's a feminist who practices Buddhist meditation and recently appeared in a TV drama on Brexit. You guessed it, it's Benedict Cumberbatch. 🕵️

11/01/2019 17:34
  • 523.8k
  • 369

Get to know

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. The life story of Alan Moore

  3. The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger

  4. The life story of Gareth Thomas

  5. The rise of Boris Johnson

  6. The life of Madonna

225 comments

  • Maryam F.
    12/08/2019 16:42

    Well! Well! Well! He is more active that’s conceptualized. I appreciate his activities on the female front!

  • Annette M.
    09/04/2019 12:48

    😍😍

  • Beth C.
    27/03/2019 21:17

    This does not make u a feminist, it makes you an equalilist

  • Pauline T.
    01/03/2019 15:46

    cet homme est parfait

  • Brian H.
    28/02/2019 04:48

    Male feminist = beta orbiter

  • Christine E.
    28/02/2019 00:07

    tatag ko sana si rodny. Hahaha a man but he is a feminist, he's my husband BTW 😍😍😘

  • Bim B.
    27/02/2019 16:59

    nay ka birthday ko si sherlock

  • Khadija A.
    27/02/2019 16:42

    Total gem! 💜

  • Elizabeth G.
    26/02/2019 11:59

    And they say there’s no perfect men.

  • Fer R.
    25/02/2019 13:16

    Pa ' que te enamores 🤭

  • Lesly B.
    22/02/2019 19:28

    He is my boyfriend, but he does not know yet 😉😎❤️🥰

  • Ririd J.
    22/02/2019 11:43

    I am Sher-locked

  • Danny B.
    19/02/2019 15:51

    ves!

  • Amanda H.
    14/02/2019 21:48

    and this is why we love him 😊

  • Tasia J.
    14/02/2019 03:48

    He is a wonderful man.

  • Karla T.
    14/02/2019 00:11

    my ultimate love 😍

  • Karen G.
    13/02/2019 19:41

    el mejorrr💛

  • Madonna B.
    13/02/2019 13:09

  • Ullymam F.
    13/02/2019 03:17

    Sinceramente? Eu amo esse homem

  • Alice C.
    10/02/2019 17:20

    ❤❤❤