The life of Joanne Rowling, aka JK Rowling
She's one of the world's most successful authors today, but Harry Potter author Joanne Rowling (aka J.K. Rowling) didn't always live under the spell of fame. This is her life's story. 🧙♂
04/04/2019 18:01updated: 05/04/2019 20:08
Michael G.14/04/2019 06:42
I never got into harry Potter but I have always admired jk Rowling s journey. Such an amazing writer
Stefan A.08/04/2019 09:00
She wrote the first book in Scotland.
Amad K.07/04/2019 19:47
'
Jamie A.07/04/2019 18:03
Being a women stopped her until she changed to J K Rowling , ye sure pull the other one , and capitalism shows even if that’s true it’s to the detriment of those companies that passed in it
Oli W.07/04/2019 06:31
Said at 34 publishes the 5th book then showed clips of the 4th
Jacqui G.07/04/2019 01:34
!!
Janne S.06/04/2019 20:56
I did not read anything before Harry Potter.. and now I love to write myself❤️❤️❤️ Thank You Joanne Rowling❤️❤️
Abi W.06/04/2019 20:09
*Kylie Jenner has left the chat*
Marie R.06/04/2019 19:13
future moi... 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Daniel B.06/04/2019 18:21
Just after she finished reading The lord of the rings 🤪😂
Kathryn' H.06/04/2019 17:59
for kady 😍
Chaz H.06/04/2019 15:39
No one: J.K. Rowling: Ron was actually Trans
Diego D.06/04/2019 12:06
Genia !
Elena I.06/04/2019 05:57
I love her but please stop adding more to the story! just let go! 😑
Zine E.05/04/2019 13:32
_-_
Martina B.05/04/2019 08:06
Sett denna? Så fint! 💖
Nikola V.05/04/2019 07:34
Did u know that all characters in Harry Potter were actually gay ? Lmao
DARKO M.04/04/2019 21:32
Now she ruins her franchise by adding pointless shit to her lore.