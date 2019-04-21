She's the world's oldest serving monarch and she turns 93 today. This is the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
18 comments
Hasan H.27/04/2019 18:36
God bless this lady. just love her . happy birthday my queen.
Sharon G.27/04/2019 12:15
the Queen reminds me of you very sharp eyes that never miss a thing and a stern but good heart. . Happy birthday to her ♥️ she’s is aeries like me
Kenneth J.26/04/2019 12:45
L
Dave B.25/04/2019 09:08
Parasite Benefit Scrounger in Chief
Kathleen C.24/04/2019 00:58
God bless
Gina P.23/04/2019 20:07
Not any more - sold us out in the dead of night to Yevette Cooper meaning she couldn't care less for those 17.4 who voted Leave. The lot can be gone for me now. stick it.
Annette B.23/04/2019 11:46
Loyalty and love for our country and it's people her guiding light. Her honesty humanity and dignity never waiver. God save the Queen.
John A.22/04/2019 09:01
that’s how i like my german parasites
Étienne C.22/04/2019 04:18
💤💤💤
Lauryn A.21/04/2019 22:45
She has a sad history of plunder and theft in the name of Empire. The world is now paying for those sins.... we bleed
Shlp V.21/04/2019 18:47
Happy bday my lady 🙏
Paul M.21/04/2019 18:28
Whatever
Chiara P.21/04/2019 18:00
tutta per te!
Maxen O.21/04/2019 16:32
Ta Lilibeth! 😝
Barbara J.21/04/2019 16:28
God bless this Lady. Just love her. Haply Birthday my quèen🙏👏👏🇬🇧🎊💐
Gary C.21/04/2019 16:13
🤢🤢🤢
Rosario M.21/04/2019 16:07
God Bless her.
Anton H.21/04/2019 16:02
I hope she dies soon