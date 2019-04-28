back
This 10yo sells his paintings to help the homeless
At 4, Arthur had the idea of selling his drawings to buy sandwiches for homeless people. Now 10 years old, his plans have become a lot more ambitious. This is his story. 🏠
28/04/2019 08:16
2 comments
Arsim B.28/04/2019 09:03
Amazing kid..💖
Chris N.28/04/2019 08:56
For once that media talk about the North of France and especially cambrai, without piking dumb guys. Well done Arthur.👏👏 . On se croisera peut être un jour dans le centre de Cambrai.