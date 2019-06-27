Trisha Goddard on reality TV and mental health

It may seem like it’s all glitter and gold but this is why Trisha Goddard says you should be aware of the darker reality behind reality TV.
7 comments
Olivia W.04/07/2019 10:30
is this the woman from the tv show u were talking about yesterday?
Callum M.04/07/2019 10:13
Because you go from being that popular and liked person in the spotlight and back to being irrelevant like everyone else I bet my ass it hurts
Alice P.04/07/2019 10:12
remember you asked what Trisha’s doing now?
Amber F.04/07/2019 08:56
continuing on from the other nights convo. X
Beth L.04/07/2019 06:53
is this who you were on about?!
Katherine S.03/07/2019 18:36
Every one knows it but everyone still wants it
Shannon M.03/07/2019 16:49
shes aliiiiiive 😂😂😂