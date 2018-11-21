back

Who is Stormzy?

He’s going to headline Glastonbury in 2019- another chance to speak out on the issues he cares about. And give shout-outs to his mum. This is Stormzy’s story.

21/11/2018 19:30
  • 52.8k
  • 19

Entertainment

  1. Matty Healy from The 1975 on his search for meaning

  2. Lewis Capaldi exposes himself on a Paris bus tour

  3. Liam Gallagher, 10 years after the big break up

  4. How to swallow swords

  5. Elton John and Vladimir Putin clash over the biopic Rocketman

  6. Trisha Goddard on reality TV and mental health

9 comments

  • Kurt L.
    27/11/2018 18:07

    There is nothing wrong with my live other than u all telling me I'm ill

  • Kellie B.
    27/11/2018 00:01

    he looks so old 😂

  • Spade W.
    26/11/2018 19:11

    stormzzyyyy!😂

  • Tom M.
    26/11/2018 08:56

    Born 1993!!

  • Manasseh N.
    26/11/2018 05:51

    Jammer was Bussin a nut

  • Blake P.
    25/11/2018 21:33

    Watch

  • Daniela M.
    25/11/2018 18:32

  • Donna H.
    24/11/2018 14:47

    What a man x

  • Daniel F.
    24/11/2018 13:04

    Our arsenal 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂